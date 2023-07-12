Grab these 5 star soundbar deals before Amazon Prime Day ends

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A soundbar can be a great all-in-one alternative to filling your living room with separate speakers. You don't need to compromise on sound quality either with the best soundbars being a veritable treat for the ears.



This Amazon Prime Day we've seen great deals on so many different products, and whether you've picked up a new TV for a great deal or are finally fed up of lacklustre audio, these are the best soundbar deals we've seen. Today is the last day of Prime Day offers as well so act fast.



It can be tricky to plump for a sound bar without hearing it first but rest assured all of these products sound amazing. In fact, all of these bars come highly recommended by us with stellar 5-star reviews. Whether you're more of a gamer, a Netflix binger or a plain old music lover, a top soundbar will undoubtedly improve your experience.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was £499 now £448 on Amazon

Sonos products hardly ever go on sale, and for good reason. We rank the Beam (Gen 2) as the best soundbar for most people. Compact, stylish but still delivering that standout Sonos performance, it's hard to beat.

YAMAHA SR-C20A: was £239 now £129 on Amazon

The best budget soundbar on the market, just became an even easier sell. Whether you're looking for a main room workhouse or a bedroom TV booster, the YAMAHA SR-C20A is a brilliant choice with a balanced sound and compact design.