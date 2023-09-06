Gozney launches limited-edition pizza oven in collaboration with chef and YouTube star, Brad Leone

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Gozney Roccbox certainly made a strong impression with us at T3. Not only does it feature on our list of the best pizza ovens, but it also received a rare 5-star rating in our full review. Now, that is impressive. Not only does it produce beautifully home-cooked pizzas, but it's fully portable as well.

Well, it was announced today that premium outdoor oven brand, Gozney, have launched a limited-edition version of their award-winning pizza oven in collaboration with US chef, forager and YouTube sensation Brad Leone.

In a perfect pairing, Brad joined forces with the Gozney design team to create a signature model that celebrates their shared love of food adventure and the rugged outdoors. The limited-edition model features a dark 'ranger' green and black colourway, inspired by Brad’s local Connecticut forests. It also has a custom built-in temperature gauge embossed with his latest hit YouTube series 'Makin’ It' logo. Additionally, a botanical illustration of a Wild Ramp root is etched into the oven’s faceplate to represent Brad’s journey from test kitchen chef to forager.

(Image credit: Gozney)

Built for adventure, Brad Leone has been taking Roccbox along on his culinary expeditions across the pond for years. The Brad Leone Roccbox honours the wild locations and original ingredients that come to life when Brad cooks on Roccbox.

Just like Brad, the Roccbox is ready to cook anywhere – and with its intuitive features like retractable legs, detachable burner, and low-profile design, it allows you to hit the road at a moment’s notice.

Brad said “Roccbox has been the fire fuelling my food adventures for years so getting the opportunity to partner up with the Gozney design team and create my own edition has felt incredibly special. Whether it’s hosting a little backyard pizza party or cooking up your latest catch in the middle of nowhere, there’s so something magical about dining outdoors. Everything just tastes better.”

(Image credit: Gozney)

The award-winning Roccbox has a 19mm thick stone floor and dense layers of insulation designed with restaurant oven proportions, so you can cook pizza after pizza without a drop in temperature.

This oven is dual-fuel and includes a propane burner, with the option to add a wood-fire burner so you can pick between the convenience of gas, or the romanticism of wood fired cooking. What’s more, each model comes with a Placement Peel free of charge, an essential tool that enables you to take the pizza straight from stone to plate.

Tom Gozney, the brand's founder, said “It’s been so fun to partner up with Brad on this limited-edition and create a portable pizza oven that’s designed especially for food adventurers. The Roccbox and its professional-grade performance was made for a modern outdoor chef like Brad. Continuing our mission to change the way the world cooks outdoors, the Brad Leone Limited Edition Roccbox celebrates Brad, his journey from test kitchen chef to forager and our mutual love for the great outdoors.”

The Brad Leone Limited-Edition Roccbox is available to purchase from 6th September 2023 at fine retailers and Gozney's website for £399 for a limited time only.

On that note, why don't you check out our guide to cooking pizza at home so you know what you're getting yourself into?