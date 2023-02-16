Google Home users just got a cool free upgrade Xbox fans will love

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're an Xbox Series X user who also uses Google Home connectivity, prepare to get excited. A new feature in the Google Home app will enable users to control functions on their console directly from their phone.

Previously, users were able to use the app to turn the console on and off, but from today, they'll have a much broader range of functions. This includes a trackpad, to move around the screen, a dedicated on/off button, media controls and a home button.

It's great for users who employ the Xbox for a wider range of duties than just gameplay. Many people utilise a console as the centre of their entertainment system, and this update offers a practical and efficient way of controlling that, without relying on an Xbox controller.

The feature is available on the Series X, as well as the Xbox One and the Xbox Series S. You'll need to make sure you have the latest firmware update installed to use the feature.

If you've already linked up your Xbox with the Google Home app, the feature should be ready to go – just refresh the app and select your Xbox. If not, you'll first need to link up the device with your Google Home. Regardless, though, it's a fairly easy process.

I think this is a great upgrade, both for Xbox users and smart home aficionados. While it's not a make or break feature, it will offer added functionality and versatility for users, which is never a bad thing. It's arguably a more comfortable remote format for entertainment uses, too.