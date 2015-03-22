Google and LG might team up again for the next Nexus phone

Google is reportedly on the lookout for a partner to build the next Nexus smartphone, with LG said to be the frontrunner for the job.

LG is rumoured to have entered discussions with Google to develop a successor to the Motorola-made Nexus 6.

A few weeks back we heard that Huawei was in line to seal the deal, but Google apparently wants to team up with LG once again.

The news broke following reports that Google executives paid a visit to LG headquarters in South Korea, apparently to discuss the production of the new Nexus codenamed N000.

We've also heard that the upcoming handset is going to be called the Nexus 7, which is a bit confusing, considering there's a couple of Google tablets that go by that name.

Maybe Google will just use the moniker anyways to keep continuity, or maybe the rumours are completely false – who knows at this point.

This wouldn't be the first time Google has partnered up with LG, with the two having previously forged the Nexus 4 and Nexus 5.

Tipsters also say that LG might launch two Nexus handsets later this year, maybe following Apple as it did with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Right now we're just speculating, but we can guarantee that the Nexus rumours will only pile up from here on out, so stay tuned.