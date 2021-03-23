OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro specs leak mere hours before official launch

The complete specs list for both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are now out in the open

OnePlus 9 specs
(Image credit: OnePlus)
Robert Jones

By

Later today is when the OnePlus 9 Series of phones is set to be officially unveiled to the world. However, thanks to a big whoopsie over at T-Mobile, we now know nearly everything about both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets.

That's because detailed specs for both phones were listed on T-Mobile's website before they were supposed to. Serial leakster Evan Blass was tipped off about this and proceeded to take screenshots of the specs lists before they were quickly taken down.

The result can be viewed directly below:

The official OnePlus 9 specs are therefore as follows:

Display: 6.55-inch FHD+
Chipset: Snapdragon 888
RAM: 8 / 12 GB
Storage: 128 / 256 GB
Rear Camera: 48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera: 16 MP
Battery: 4,500 mAH

And the official OnePlus 9 Pro specs are as follows:

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+
Chipset: Snapdragon 888
RAM: 8 / 12 GB
Storage: 128 / 256 GB
Rear Camera: 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera: 16 MP
Battery: 4,500 mAH

It is now clear, then, that the only differences between the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are in terms of screen and rear camera system. The OnePlus 9 is coming with a 6.55-inch FHD+ screen, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is coming with a larger and higher resolution 6.7-inch QHD+ display. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro gets an additional rear 8MP camera lens that the OnePlus 9 does not.

Interestingly, though, there are definitely things not listed in these specs lists that have been heavily rumored, such as a 120Hz refresh rate display and advanced 65W charging. There's also no information listed about the rumored OnePlus 9R budget device, however as that is only slated to be launching in certain territories it could be absent for that reason.

As such, while we've now got a very good idea of what the phones will deliver, there is still stuff to find out at the official OnePlus 9 Series launch event, which can be done by watching the live stream video.

