EV supercar maker Rimac is turning its hand to autonomous robotaxis

Rimac might be a name synonymous with its 1,877bhp Nevera electric hypercar, which broke a Guinness World Record last year for hitting 170mph in reverse gear, but it is also a formidable force in in the electric vehicle game, partnering with Bugatti and attracting the attention of Porsche back in 2021, which resulted in a €70 million investment.

Now, a report from Autocar suggests that Rimac is shifting its focus on to the future of urban transportation with the launch of its Project 3 Mobility undertaking, which will operate as a standalone entity within the Rimac Group, which now covers Technology, Energy and its Automobili supercar brand.

Details are scarce on the vehicle itself, but founder and boss Mate Rimac told Autocar that the robotaxi project aims to "change the lives of more people" by providing easy-access, electric urban transport.

Currently undergoing extensive testing, the autonomous R&D project is reportedly using a Renault Espace MPV as a basic platform, but Rimac has hinted that it has already received interest and potential backing from Korean giant Kia, which invested €64 million with help from sister company Hyundai back in 2019.

In addition to this, Hyundai is also manufacturing the Ioniq 5 robotaxi with technology partner Motional at its advanced and newly-opened HMGICS manufacturing facility in Singapore, proving that the intent to progress the fully autonomous vehicle market is there.

According to Autocar, Mate Rimac revealed that the vehicle "is a car, but a completely different type" - one that offers a premium service that isn't necessarily expensive. On top of this, Rimac is also helping to develop the ecosystem required to make such a thing work. This includes a charging network, parking spaces and storage hubs.

Not ones to do things by half, Rimac is reportedly now looking to build a factory to produce the robotaxi in large numbers, with the Croatian company suggesting we could see a fully operational unit by 2026.