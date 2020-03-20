Emma mattress deal knocks 37% off for Mother's Day

For Mother's day weekend, Emma is knocking a whopping 37% off everything, from mattresses to sleep accessories. This offer isn't sticking around for long though: it ends Weds 25 march. To claim, just make sure you enter the Emma mattress discount code MOTHER37 – the discount won't be applied automatically.

We rated the Emma Original as the best mattress in the world right now (read our Emma review for more details). So if you need a new mattress, we advise jumping on this while you still can.

In the US? Save 30% sitewide with code STPADDY

So what does 37% off look like? Well, with this Emma mattress discount code you can buy a single size of the outstanding Emma mattress for just £270.27 (originally £429), a double for £408.87 (£649), and king for just £440.37 (£699). It's incredible value – and that’s before you even start adding in the excellent Emma pillows, mattress protector and bedding, which you also get 37% off on.

Get 37% off everything at Emma UK with code: MOTHER37

This Mother's Day, Emma has slashed 37% off everything, including its top-rated Emma Original mattress, Emma Hybrid, pillows, mattress protector and bedding.

Deal ends: 25 March 2020View Deal

The Emma Original is a medium-firm mattress with three luxurious layers of foam. It's bouncy but buoyant, so you won’t sink into it – and you won't be disturbed by a restless partner either. It's extremely comfortable, supportive, and has been designed to suit all body shapes and sleeping styles. (If you haven't already guessed, we love it.)