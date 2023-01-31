Electric scooter deal: save up to £200 in Pure Electric's Lightning sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're hoping to find a good electric scooter on sale cheap right now, then Pure Electric may have the offer for you. Taking up to £200 off the brand's award-winning e-scooters. There are a number of different models on sale, from entry-level to long-range models. They're all excellent to ride and are among some of the best cheap electric scooter deals I've seen recently.

The sale includes electric scooters as cheap as £399 and ranges all the way up to £549. That means there is truly something for everyone, whether that's a teenager looking for a scooter to go to school on, or an adult who wants to speed up their commute.

Shop the Lightning Sale at Pure Electric (opens in new tab)

You can check out our selection of the best deals below:

(opens in new tab) Pure Air Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: was £449, now £399 at Pure Electric (opens in new tab)

The award-winning e-scooter just got better. Ride free with the second-generation Pure Air electric scooter. Our new 500W motor delivers responsive acceleration and superior hill-climbing ability, with a 30km one-charge range. Suitable for all conditions, the Pure Air has a class-leading waterproof design and super tough steel frame.

(opens in new tab) Pure Air Pro Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: was £599, now £499 at Pure Electric (opens in new tab)

Ride further on the second-generation Pure Air Pro. Designed with our new powerful 500W motor that delivers responsive acceleration and superior hill-climbing ability. The high-capacity battery gives you a 50km one-charge range – letting you explore further.