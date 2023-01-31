Electric scooter deal: save up to £200 in Pure Electric's Lightning sale

Pure Electric has slashed the price of e-scooters, with saving ranging from £50 to over £200!

Pure Air Pro LR
Spencer Hart
Spencer Hart
published

If you're hoping to find a good electric scooter on sale cheap right now, then Pure Electric may have the offer for you. Taking up to £200 off the brand's award-winning e-scooters. There are a number of different models on sale, from entry-level to long-range models. They're all excellent to ride and are among some of the best cheap electric scooter deals I've seen recently.

The sale includes electric scooters as cheap as £399 and ranges all the way up to £549. That means there is truly something for everyone, whether that's a teenager looking for a scooter to go to school on, or an adult who wants to speed up their commute.

You can check out our selection of the best deals below:

Pure Air Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: was £449, now £399 at Pure Electric (opens in new tab)
The award-winning e-scooter just got better. Ride free with the second-generation Pure Air electric scooter. Our new 500W motor delivers responsive acceleration and superior hill-climbing ability, with a 30km one-charge range. Suitable for all conditions, the Pure Air has a class-leading waterproof design and super tough steel frame.

Pure Air Pro Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: was £599, now £499 at Pure Electric (opens in new tab)
Ride further on the second-generation Pure Air Pro. Designed with our new powerful 500W motor that delivers responsive acceleration and superior hill-climbing ability. The high-capacity battery gives you a 50km one-charge range – letting you explore further.

Pure Air Pro LR (Long Range) Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: was £749, now £559 at Pure Electric (save £200) (opens in new tab)
The Pure Air Pro LR electric scooter is the brand's most premium e-scooter mode,l featuring tje longest 60km range and a powerful 500W motor with 700W of peak power for superior hill climbing. It’s finished with a stylish treated maple and birch wood deck.

