Don't buy a Sonos Move until this date – here's why

Yes, Black Friday deals are upon us. And that will be the trigger for many people to dash out and buy in a frenzy of excitement. But here's an exception to the rule: if you've been thinking about buying a Sonos Move portable speaker then, well, don't. And here's why you should wait...

Having browsed a whole bunch of products on an audio retailer's website I noticed one has the words "Black Friday Deal Starts Monday 28 November at 00:01" scrawled next to the Sonos Move. Reason being simple: that's when the Cyber Monday discount will kick in.

So if you're thinking of buying a Sonos Move then make you'll want to wait until the clock ticks past midnight on Sunday 27 November before committing to your purchase. I'd expect a whole host of retailers will be in on the action, so there should be lots of choice for either the black or white finish options.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Move: was £399 , will be £319 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Looking at Amazon UK: while the retailer has £50 off the Sonos Move right now, it's anticipated that the speaker's price will drop by £80 in total, bringing it to a bargain £319 for Cyber Monday on 28 November. That's a deal that's worth keeping an eye on if you've been waiting to snap up one of the best Sonos speakers available in the company's range. Other territories are likely to follow suit in local currencies too.

It's a no-brainer to wait the extra two-and-a-bit days before buying a Move too. As said in T3's review: "Sonos Move is considerably more expensive than most outdoor, wireless speakers – but then it's also considerably better than just about all of them. Indoors it's like a chunkier Sonos One, outdoors it's a weather-resisting Bluetooth powerhouse."

The only standout bad part of that above write-up? The sentiment that it's considerably more expensive than the competition. Well, that'll no longer be the case come 28 November. So mark a shopping date in your calendar and get ready to drive to bargain town.