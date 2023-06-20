Denon PerL and PerL Pro earbuds give you control over your own sound profile

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Masimo, the owner of several major audio firms, has announced a couple of models of true wireless in-ear headphones under the Denon brand that offer a more personalised experience.

The Denon PerL and PerL Pro earbuds can be customised using personal audio profiles to give the user more control over their sound signature. Even the name of each of the buds is centred on the "Personalised Listening" feature.

They feature Masimo's Adaptive Acoustic Technology (AAT) which automatically measures your hearing and tunes music playback just for you.

The high-end, premium in-ears - the PerL Pro - come with Qualcomm aptX Lossless support to play streamed uncompressed audio and active noise cancelling tech. It helps drown out ambient sound but, if you need to talk to someone or listening to your surroundings, there's a "social mode" too.

Qualcomm aptX Voice technology is on board too, to ensure voice calls are delivered clean and clear.

A 10mm dynamic driver can be found in each ear, while battery life is rated at eight hours for the buds themselves, with enough in the charging case to help them last a full 32 hours. The quoted frequency range is 20Hz to 40kHz.

The buds are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

(Image credit: Denon)

The standard Denon PerL earbuds also feature active noise cancelling, a similar design (albeit without a metallic surround on the ring of each bud), and IPX4 water resistance.

However, you don't get aptX Lossless or aptX Voice support, while the Bluetooth connectivity standard drops from BT 5.3 to 5.0.

There is a 10mm dynamic driver in each ear though, and they offer a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz.

Battery life is rated at six hours for the buds, with the case bumping that up to 24 hours in total.

Both the PerL and PerL Pro models feature quick-charging, with the former offering an hour of playback after just 10 minutes. The latter is even speedier, with an hour available after just 10 minutes on charge.

They are each available in the US now, with the Denon PerL Pro priced at $349 and the Denon PerL at $199.

They'll also be available in the UK this coming autumn, with pricing to be revealed closer the time.