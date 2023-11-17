Currys Black Friday sale is live – the 5 best deals T3's team of experts recommends

For 2023 – and more than any other year before it that I can recall – the best Black Friday deals have arrived super early, with major brands and retailers in on the action. The Currys sale is now live in the UK and there are stacks of deals to sift through – literally more than 3,000 of them on the site – but you needn't, as the T3 team has done the hard work for you.
Our expert team has been in the tech game for decades, so we know good products when we see them – indeed we review hundreds each and every year, as per our How We Test page – and below we've picked out a top five from Currys' Black Friday sales that we see as the current best of the best.
Sony WH-1000XM5:
was £349, now £279 at Currys
A T3 team favourite, one that gained the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star product is no doubt among the best-of-best active noise-cancelling headphone you can buy. More recent rivals, such as the Bose QC Ultra Headphones, cost much more – so to see Sony cut the price is a most welcome Black Friday deal.
Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone:
was £269.99, now £199.99 at Currys
T3's Home Editor loves this air fryer – which was awarded 5-stars in T3's Ninja Foodi MAX review – because it's large capacity and can "cook two foods, two ways, yet finish at the same time – with perfect results". Air fryers have really blown up in 2023 (not literally, phew), and as T3's best air fryer guide details, there are lots of options to pick from.
Meta Quest 2:
was £399, now £249 at Currys
While this is Meta's previous-generation headset – it can't do the more advanced augmented reality of the Quest 3 that launched more recently (a long-time T3 freelancer compares Quest 2 to Quest 3 here) – it's still a great route into classic VR. It doesn't need a PC or other setup stations for calibration either, which given this discount makes it great value.
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen):
was £99, now £49.99 at Currys
T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring doorbells for years, having now hard-wired a product to avert any battery-changing requirements, and has found it a game-changer fwhen received home deliveries (there's a lot of tech parcels coming and going in this job!). This half-price deal is a no-brainer if you're not yet on the Ring Video Doorbell train.
LG OLED C3 55in:
was £1,899, now £1,299 at Currys
T3's Staff Writer has already written about this champion £600 off the 2023 LG C3 OLED TV because finally the current gen of LG's best TVs are dropping in price (and the earlier C2 model is now hard to find in this size). It's been in-house reviewed by T3's Tech Editor, too, and is clearly a contender for one of the best OLED TVs that 2023 has to offer.
While the T3 team has hand-picked these Currys deals, you may find these prices are also matched by other retailers. Check out the shopping widgets below to see real-time pricing and other retailer offerings.
And let's not forget: during the Black Friday sales we'll likely see flash deals on various products and price fluctuations based on stock volumes. So if you see a deal that sings to you, the general advice is to buy before you cannot...