Currys Black Friday sale is live – the 5 best deals T3's team of experts recommends

For 2023 – and more than any other year before it that I can recall – the best Black Friday deals have arrived super early, with major brands and retailers in on the action. The Currys sale is now live in the UK and there are stacks of deals to sift through – literally more than 3,000 of them on the site – but you needn't, as the T3 team has done the hard work for you.

Our expert team has been in the tech game for decades, so we know good products when we see them – indeed we review hundreds each and every year, as per our How We Test page – and below we've picked out a top five from Currys' Black Friday sales that we see as the current best of the best.

Meta Quest 2: was £399 , now £249 at Currys While this is Meta's previous-generation headset – it can't do the more advanced augmented reality of the Quest 3 that launched more recently (a long-time T3 freelancer compares Quest 2 to Quest 3 here) – it's still a great route into classic VR. It doesn't need a PC or other setup stations for calibration either, which given this discount makes it great value.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99 , now £49.99 at Currys T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring doorbells for years, having now hard-wired a product to avert any battery-changing requirements, and has found it a game-changer fwhen received home deliveries (there's a lot of tech parcels coming and going in this job!). This half-price deal is a no-brainer if you're not yet on the Ring Video Doorbell train.

While the T3 team has hand-picked these Currys deals, you may find these prices are also matched by other retailers. Check out the shopping widgets below to see real-time pricing and other retailer offerings.

And let's not forget: during the Black Friday sales we'll likely see flash deals on various products and price fluctuations based on stock volumes. So if you see a deal that sings to you, the general advice is to buy before you cannot...