Cheap Emma mattress deal knocks over £500 off the 5* Premium Hybrid

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Emma is no stranger to sales, but the current deal is one of the very best we've seen. For a limited time, there's 55% off the Emma Premium mattress (opens in new tab). This deal is scheduled to end tomorrow, so snap it up while you can. Price-drops of 50% are becoming common at Emma (indeed, you can pick up the Emma Original for half price right now), but more than that is unusual. This is almost the lowest price we've ever seen on the Premium.

The Premium is similar to the original, with the same soothing, body-moulding memory foam, but adds a layer of tall, bouncy springs, which bump up the support and allow for better airflow through the mattress, for a cooler sleep. We awarded this mattress the full 5* in our Emma Premium mattress review and it scores a high-up spot in T3's best mattress ranking, too. Our tester found it exceptionally comfy and ultra supportive in a range of sleeping positions.

The Emma Original is a fair bit cheaper though, and an outstanding option if you're not fussed about springs (we rate it the best memory foam mattress you can buy). It's been half price for several months now, but you're still getting a competitive price compared to the rest of the market. Whichever one you go for, there's a free 200-night trial period you can use to make sure the mattress is a good fit for you – if not you can return it for free.

(opens in new tab) Emma Premium mattress | Double was £1,099, now £494.55 at Emma (opens in new tab)

55% off all sizes! The Premium is Emma's luxury hybrid mattress, combining body-moulding memory foam with tall springs to dreamily comfortable effect. There's a 200 night trial period. We gave this mattress a full 5* in our review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Emma Original mattress | Double was £759, now £379.50 at Emma (opens in new tab)

50% off all sizes! The Emma Original is our favourite memory foam mattress. The design includes three layers of foams, for a soothing balance of comfort and support. This mattress has plenty of awards to its name, and we rate it too, as you can read about in our Emma Original mattress review (opens in new tab).

Missed this offer? Head to our Emma mattress sales page to check out the best current deal, or see how it compares to what you could get from a competitor in our cheap mattress deals roundup.