Cheap Celestron telescope just got even cheaper in this unmissable Black Friday deal

Telescope deals have been a little light on the ground for some time, partly as a result of everyone taking up stargazing when the first lockdowns happened, resulting in low stock just about everywhere. Thankfully, the situation has recovered and we're starting to see some decent price drops amongst this year's best Black Friday deals.

We've already reported on the price-drop on the award-winning SkyWatcher Explorer 130 EQ2, but we've just spotted another deal that's well worth checking out, especially if you're looking for a first telescope. The Celestron Astromaster 114EQ Reflector Telescope is down from £159 to £144 at Wex Photo Video. Part of the enormously popular Astromaster range, this telescope can be used for both terrestrial and celestial viewing. It features coated glass optics for clear images, comes with a 20mm and 10mm eyepiece, and a Gеrmаn Еquаtоrіаl mоunt wіth Ѕеttіng сіrсlеѕ to enable you to ассurаtеlу lосаtе аnd trасk objects in the sky.

Head to Wex for a good quality beginners' telescope for a bargain price. This Reflector scope can be used to view objects on land as well as in the skies. Coated optics will deliver bight, clear images of the Moon and planets. At under £150, it'd make a great first telescope.

The Сеlеѕtrоn Аѕtrоmаѕtеr 114ЕQ is a Rеflесtоr Теlеѕсоре (not sure what that is? Our telescope types explainer will help you out), and is quick and easy to set up with no need for tools. An accessory tray provides a space to stash your stargazing accessories, while a steel tube tripod provides a stable base. It's on the basic side, but for under £150, it's a great introduction into the world of astronomy.