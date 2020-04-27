Cheap 4K TV deal: get a 55-inch Hisense 4K TV for just £379 – save 30%!

Looking for a cheap 4K TV deal that gives you a big screen and big specs, and comes with big savings? AO.com has cut 30% off this excellent Hisense 55-inch TV, bringing the price down to just £379!

That's a saving of £170, but this TV definitely doesn't feel cut-price. You've got a large 55-inch 4K screen, you've got premium Dolby Vision HDR for more vibrant colours and contrast, you've got great upscaling and motion processing to make everything look great on it, and you've got a big range of smart TV streaming options, plus Freeview Play to easily catch up with TV you've missed.

It has some very useful extras, including Bluetooth support so you can listen on headphones to avoid disturbing the family, and a cable management system so your TV stand looks nice and neat.

Hisense H55B7500UK 55-inch 4K TV | Was £549 | Now £379 at AO.com

This 55-inch TV has a bright, detailed 4K screen, with Dolby Vision HDR support to make everything look more lifelike and vibrant. It's packed with smart features too, making it easy to find and stream whatever you want to watch. The image quality of Hisense TVs is way beyond what you'd expect from their price – colours are accurate, the backlighting is uniform, the detail in upscaling it really impressive – and that's at full price! With this much off, this is a fantastic cheap TV upgrade.View Deal

If you want to see the competition at this price point, check out our guide to the best TVs under £500. There's more from Hisense, plus some sets from big names such as Panasonic and Samsung. If you're looking for a 55-inch TV in particular, though, you won't find anything that better balances image quality and price than this deal, though!