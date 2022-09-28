Bowers & Wilkins' new headphones feature one cool audio upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bowers & Wilkins has just revealed its priciest and highest-end headphones product for 2022: the PX8. And if you're an audiophile looking for the best sound quality then you'll be particularly interested in one cool audio upgrade these over-ear headphones bring to the table.

If you've been following Bowers & Wilkins' headphones releases in recent times then you'll have seen the earlier PX7 S2, which we thought were among the best headphones of 2022 – certainly in terms of raw sound quality anyway.

And that's exactly the area that Bowers & Wilkins' PX8 focuses on improving: these headphones upgrade the 40mm driver unit in each earcup, by building it out of carbon fibre and resin to deliver a more rigid structure (the PX7 is a biocellulose resin, for comparison – here's a side-by-side PX7 S2 versus PX8 feature to dig into more detail.

This carbon fibre upgrade, which B&W calls Carbon Cone, means the PX8's drivers are therefore stiffer, resulting in 'better behaviour', delivering lower total harmonic distortion (THD), particularly towards the higher-end of the frequency range.

PX8 are Bowers & Wilkins' 2022 flagship

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The PX8 is designed much like the PX7 S2 in terms of physical structure, but it's in the materials and finish where it steps things up a notch, as is befitting of its position (and, indeed, its high asking price – which I'll get to at the end of this article).

With Nappa leather-coated earcups and a diecast aluminium arm, the PX8 exude quality. Choices of finish are black or tan. That finish might not be for everyone, though, given the real leather choice.

Sound quality is delivered using Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive technology, with the company's own digital signal processor able to deliver on quality sources up to 24-bit for High-Res Audio delivery. There's also 3.5mm support if you prefer a wired connection, while active noise-cancelling (ANC) is also supported.

So how much will you have to pay for the utmost in audio quality? Well, after revealing an initial price tag earlier in the year, the Bowers & Wilkins PX8 is actually even pricier than expected, at £599/$699.

But if you're seeking audiophile-grade sound quality and the Carbon Cone feature sounds like a must-have for your at-home listening then these over-ears could be the best high-end option on the market in 2022.