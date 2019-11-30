Best Buy has $360 off the latest Microsoft Surface Pro before Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2019 is nearly upon us, as Black Friday fades into the distance, which means we get a whole new range of insane deals on consumer electronics to enjoy. Gadgets that were previously a bit too expensive will now, more than likely, be within budget.

T3 has spent the weekend finding all of the best deals from Black Friday to Cyber Monday in order to bring them to you. If there's a good deal around, we've got it covered. Keep refreshing T3 over the coming days to find the very best on smartphones, desktops, kitchenware, toys, audio, fitness, and much more.

One amazing deal we've found is over at Best Buy, who have cut a staggering $360 off the price of the latest Microsoft Surface Pro with Type Cover.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i3, 128GB, Platinum) | Was $959 | Sale price $599 | Available now at Best Buy

Microsoft has been making amazing hardware for some years now and the latest Surface Pro is the pinnacle of that mission, perfectly blending a powerful laptop into a tablet.View Deal

The Surface Pro line was the trailblazer for the currently 2-in-1 phase, which blends a laptop and a tablet into one device. Microsoft saw where things were headed early and got working, creating one of the best Windows devices around right now.

The model here comes with Intel's latest Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Our testing found the 12.3-inch screen to be great, accurately representing colours and so on, with plenty of space to work. Up to 10 hours of battery life means that you'll be able to forget about plugs for most of the time.

The biggest thing with this deal, however, is the Type Cover keyboard comes included. Most other Surface deals require you to buy the Type Cover and Surface Pen separately, which increases the overall cost. Get it while you can...