I've been writing about streaming for decades and these are my 6 favorite Black Friday deals

As the former deputy editor of a home theater magazine and TV producer, I have worked with streaming devices and services for many years – reviewing and even providing content for them. Therefore, I naturally gravitate to them each Black Friday to find the best deals.

And this year is no different.

There are plenty of great deals on streaming products right now, from the likes of Apple, Amazon, Roku and plenty of others, with several I'll happily recommend.

So, here are my top bargains on TV streamers, set-top-boxes, and the streaming services themselves. Enjoy.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 , now $39.99 at Amazon

Even though it's only recently launched, the latest flagship Fire TV Stick has a great discount already. It is superfast, thanks to an upgraded processor, plus Wi-Fi 6E compatibility makes sure that its internet connectivity is stable, too.

Apple TV 4K (2022) 64GB: now $129 with a $25 gift card for free at Apple

Apple isn't reducing the price of its products this Black Friday, but you do get a $25 Apple Store gift card when you purchase an Apple TV 4K box. That could be spent on a couple of movies, or any future product. You also get three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro: was $199.9 9, now $149.99 at Best Buy

No mere streaming box, the Android-based Nvidia Shield TV is so powerful that its ideal for gaming too – either through downloadable apps or Nvidia's own GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. You can also use the device as a Plex hub if you have a library of your own digital content.

Chromecast with Google TV 4K: was $49.99 , now $37.99 at Best Buy

The Chromecast with Google TV is a little different to the older Chromecast devices in that it also has its own front end and access to a plentiful supply of streaming apps. This model supports 4K HDR video.

Roku Streambar: was $129.99 , now $99.99 at Wallmart

This is a great deal when you consider that the Streambar doesn't just give you the full Roku streaming experience, including access to thousands of services and apps, but a 4.0 speaker system too. It's compact and ideal for improving your TV's smarts and audio capabilities.

Paramount+: 3-months for the price of 1: was $17.97 , now $5.99 at Paramount+

Get three-months worth of Paramount+ for just the price of one, representing a great 67% off. You can also get the service bundled with Showtime for just $11.99 for three-months.

These are my favourite deals I've found so far. I'm still looking out for others and, if I find any more that tickle my fancy, I'll update this piece as and when.

