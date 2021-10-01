Best Black Friday standing desk deals and sales: what to expect in 2021

Amongst this year's best Black Friday deals, we're keeping our fingers crossed for some strong Black Friday standing desk deals and sales. The Covid lockdowns have meant more people working from home, which has led to many realising the repercussions of a bad desk setup. In short, sitting slumped over your kitchen table all day long, with no lunchtime stroll or morning commute, on a dodgy hard-backed dining chair, won't do your back any favours in the longer term. 

Globally, searches for the best standing desk rose significantly in March 2020. If, so far, you've been struggling on with your current home setup, in hope of snapping up a bargain standing desk, or standing desk converter, in this year's holiday sales, we're here to help.

This article is dedicated to helping you find the best Black Friday standing desk sales in the 2021 event on 26 November. Because we're not quite there yet, at the moment we'll just be looking at our predictions for where the sales might be focused, but we'll also be updating this page with any Black Friday standing desk deals as soon as they go live. 

Where should I look for a standing desk Black Friday deal? 

There are a number of key brands and retailers to keep an eye on. Flexispot is a big 'un, as is Fully. We'd also expect there to be at least a handful of cheap standing desks amongst the Black Friday Amazon offerings. At the moment, the best thing to do is browse the main retailer links below for any deals live already.

Places to shop standing desks in the UK:

Where to shop standing desks in the US:

