Best Black Friday 2-in-1 Laptop deals

Laptops are proven to be one of the biggest discounted products during the Black Friday deals , especially more modern devices like 2-in-1 laptops .

If you’re not sure what a 2-in-1 laptop is, it’s a transformative piece of technology that features both a laptop and a tablet - the best of both worlds! If you’re due for a laptop upgrade or you’d simply like a lightweight touchscreen option, you need to be looking out for 2-in-1 laptop deals this Black Friday.

We’ve listed the best destinations – both US and UK! – for finding and buying the best 2-in-1 laptop deals, including the top 5 laptops that you should be keeping an eye on.

Asus Zenbook Flip 13

According to T3’s best 2-in-1 laptops guide, the Asus Zenbook Flip 13 is one of the best laptops Asus have ever released - high praise, indeed! The Flip 13 can easily be changed from laptop to tablet and back again, plus its audio quality is far superior than other designs. As our top recommendation for 2-in-1 laptops, the Asus Zenbook is sure to fly off the shelves this Black Friday, so make sure you get your hands on a great discount!

Microsoft Surface Book 3

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is a heavy duty laptop-tablet mix. Alongside its sleek design and tablet touch screen, the Surface Book 3 also has a detachable laptop style keyboard for all your typing needs. Keep an eye out for Amazon and Curry’s as they regularly have great deals on this model.

HP Elite Dragonfly G2

The perfect companion for hybrid working, the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is the ideal laptop to be carrying around with you. It might be small in size but it definitely doesn’t lack in performance. Fast, premium and lightweight, this 2-in-1 laptop is the best choice for this new way of working.

Lenovo Yoga 9I 14

The Lenovo Yoga 9I 14 is a stylish piece of kit that’s suited to all your business or personal needs. The ideal film watching companion, the device combines ultra-HD display with a rotating sound bar for 360-degree audio. Its performance and sound make it a great choice for those who love streaming.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 really packs a punch with its big 15.6 inch touchscreen. Despite its size, it’s easy to use and take with you anywhere and connects easily with your other Galaxy devices. Like all of the laptops we’ve mentioned here, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is guaranteed to be a popular seller this Black Friday, so make sure to check out the retailers below to find the best prices on this model.

Top US Retailers

Amazon US 2-in-1 Laptop deals

Amazon is always the go-to choice for any kind of deal, especially Black Friday. Amazon’s Black Friday sales are notorious for great discounts on technology, like 2-in-1 laptops. They also label their best and favourite products as ‘Amazon’s Choice’ if you need some extra guidance.

View all Amazon US 2-in-1 Laptop deals

Walmart 2-in-1 Laptop deals

Walmart has great laptop and tablet deals on a range of top brands, including Asus, HP, Dell, Microsoft and Lenovo. Their prices are extremely competitive, so you’re guaranteed to find what you want this Black Friday, either in store or online.

View all Walmart 2-in-1 Laptop deals

Best Buy 2-in1 Laptop deals

If you’re looking for a good price on 2-in-1 laptops, Best Buy is worth a look. In addition to their Black Friday deals, Best Buy also offers a price match guarantee so it’s a key retailer to look at if you’re searching for great deals.

View all Best Buy 2-in-1 Laptop deals

Top UK retailers

Amazon UK 2-in-1 Laptop deals

Amazon is a global organisation, so whether you’re US based or in the UK, you can get great Black Friday 2021 deals from Amazon, wherever you are. Their featured products including HP and Acer and their ‘Today’s Deals’ section is updated every day, meaning you can find a great deal even if you missed your chance on Black Friday.

View all Amazon UK 2-in-1 Laptop deals

Currys 2-in-1 Laptop deals

Currys offers massive savings on home electronics and appliances - whatever you need, Currys got it. They have an impressive range of 2-in-1 laptops and give you the option to compare models and prices so you can find the best device for the best price.

View all Currys 2-in-1 Laptop deals