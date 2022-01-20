MacBook Air 2022: release date, price and features

The MacBook Air 2022 is lining up to be one of the hottest tech announcements of the year. The last MacBook Air sent shockwaves through the laptop world thanks to its ultra-powerful Apple processor, so it's no surprise that people are eager to know what MacBook Air 2022 release and price they should expect.

There have been hints and leaks about the new MacBook Air 2022 models since the middle of last year, so we have a pretty good idea of what they're likely to be. It looks like Apple is going to build on what people loved about the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) and add elements from the much-loved new 24-inch iMac (2021) and awesome new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch (2021).

It's expected that there will be an Apple Spring Event in a few months, as there has been most years recently, and this may well be where the new-look MacBook Air 2022 appears – the new-look iMac appeared at the equivalent event last year.

We'll run you through the stories and leaks that have led us to what we know and expect about the MacBook Air 2022 so far, including the expected features that will surely keep it top of our lists of the best laptops and best lightweight laptops.

There are two big possibilities here: the MacBook Air will arrive in March or April at a special spring event (alongside an iPhone SE 5G and new iPad Air); or that it will launch at the end of the year, probably slightly after the iPhone 14.

Throughout last year, stories were suggesting that the MacBook Air 2022 was likely to appear towards the end of 2021, or in the first half/middle of 2022. However, increasingly a number of high-profile leakers and analysts are switching to saying that it'll be in the second half of 2022.

So at this point, we'll hope for it to appear at the next Apple Event, but we won't hold our collective breath.

MacBook Air 2022: price

The current MacBook Air starts from £999/$999, so the big question here is whether to expect the new model to be a straight replacement to the current one, or whether Apple will actually bring the new model in as a higher-end version of the MacBook Air, kind of like how the new 14-inch MacBook Pro didn't replace the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020).

Some rumours and leaks have definitely led that way – there's a suggestion that the new model will have a larger screen, and that the existing model might drop down in price to make way.

Considering that the current MacBook Air is effectively always available with a £100/$100 discount, that would certainly seem possible. The new model might come in at more like £1200/$1200, with a sleeker design and tech improvements to justify its price. Speaking of which…

MacBook Air 2022: expected features

Naturally, the MacBook Air 2022 is expected to feature the next generation of Apple processor, which we're assuming will be called the M2. We don't really know what to expect from this, because the M1 is already miles ahead of the pack – it may just be small improvements in all areas.

The big thing about the MacBook Air, though, is that its rumoured to be significantly thinner and lighter than even the current model, and will come in a range of cool colours, like the 24-inch iMac, iPad Air (2020) and iPad mini 6.

This information comes from a reported leak of the body of the new MacBook Airs, which was turned into a full render.

This was added to with a leak that suggested the new MacBook Airs would get mini-LED screens just like the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, but I think this is unlikely. I suspect Apple will hold the impressive HDR screens for its 'pro' machines for now, but we might see an improvement in the brightness of the MacBook Air's screen, as well as an increase in size (and, likely, resolution).

But that report also mentions that MagSafe will return to the MacBook Air, just as it has on the MacBook Pros, and I think that's very likely. I doubt the new MacBook Air will get any extra ports beyond that, though – the two USB-C ports and headphone jack seem like all it really can handle if it's to be super-super-thin.

An improved webcam also seems like it'll be certain. And I'd put my money on battery life staying about the same as now – but in a body that's much thinner, that'll be an impressive feat on its own.