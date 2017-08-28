Apple iPhone 8 and new Apple Watch 3 could wirelessly charge simultaneously

The iPhone 8 and new Apple Watch 3 are expected to be unveiled soon so plenty of details are leaking more regularly, the latest is about wireless charging.

According to sources of Japan’s Macotakara the next iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will all have wireless charging built-in, just like Apple Watch.

However, these charging abilities may be limited to 7.5W as opposed to the maximum of 15W that the Q1 wireless charging standard allows. This comes from a source within the Wireless Power Consortium, suggesting they know what they’re talking about.

So why be limited to 7.5W? The current Apple Watch tops out at 7.5W, suggesting that Apple may want the iPhone 8 to be on the same charging format. That could be to allow for multiple device charging pads.

So you could have a pad by your bed which you throw your iPhone and Watch on at night before sleep and have them both charge overnight. Since this is a long overnight charge the low output won’t really matter anyway. If you want a faster charge just plug it in, right?

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 alongside a new Apple Watch 3 at its keynote event expected on 11 September. Check out more on what we expect from the iPhone 8 at the link below.

