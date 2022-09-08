Apple iPhone 14 Plus: price, release date, design and features

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Launched at Apple's 'Far Out' event on the 7th September 2022, the iPhone 14 Plus is the new big-screened handset that everyone has been waiting for.

Arriving alongside the standard iPhone 14, Apple has scrapped their 5.42-inch mini devices and instead replaced them with the Plus model that sports a 6.7-inch display. That's a smart move in a world where phones seem to be growing, not shrinking. At the end of the day, you can do a lot more on a big screen than you can on a small one.

There's a lot more to know about this handset which looks set to be one of the best phones for most people in 2022, you can find out all about it here.

You can preorder the iPhone 14 Plus on the 9th of September starting from $899 in the US and £949 in the UK for 128GB of storage, you'll be able to up it to 256GB for $999 / £1059 or if that's not enough then there will be a 512GB model that will cost you $1,199 / £1279.

1. Looks stay almost the same

Surprisingly, the iPhone 14 Plus looks very similar to the iPhone 13, there's still the squared shape, with a camera notch at the top of the display (unlike on the pricier iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models) and the camera module on the back looks almost identical too with lenses placed diagonally to one another.

The all-screen OLED Super Retina XDR display has a similar 2778x1284-pixel resolution at 458ppi with 800 nits max brightness, and the phone is still IP68 waterproof.

What is new are the dimensions, that's down to the now 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 Plus measures 78.1 x 160.8 x 7.80 mm and weighs 203g which is pretty standard for a big-screen smartphone.

When it comes to colourways, you're looking at three of the same options as the iPhone 13 including Midnight, Starlight and Red as well as two new ones, those being Blue and Purple.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. No more SIM card tray

The age of eSIMs has arrived! No more fiddling around with a teeny SIM card and flimsy tray, a programmable SIM card is embedded, although that does mean you won't be able to switch it over in a matter of seconds.

The iPhone 14 Plus hasn't had a massive camera upgrade, still packing two 12MP lenses on the rear but with a larger sensor, larger pixels and faster aperture which will let in more light. Day-to-day that should mean more precise, brighter shots that don't suffer from as much noise as before.

For selfies, there's a new TrueDepth front-facing camera with ƒ/1.9 aperture. It also features autofocus for the first time which means the selfie snapper should shoot better photos in low light and of groups.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Features Emergency SOS

For the first 2 years, Apple iPhone 14 Plus users will get to use Emergency SOS for free. Hopefully, you won't need it but if you do it could be a lifesaver, literally.

The new iPhone 14 series phones have a built-in satellite connection which means you can contact the emergency services when you don't have a cellular phone signal.

Emergency SOS will help you point your phone in the best direction to pick up the signal, before opening up a conversation through written messages with the emergency services, prompting you to answer questions like 'is anyone hurt' and displaying quick responses you can choose to answer with.

5. Improved battery life

The iPhone 14 Plus has had its battery life boosted, where the iPhone 13 lasted 19 hours of video, the 14 Plus should survive 26 hours. Although the charging speed is ever so slightly slower offering 50% battery in 35 minutes as opposed to 30 minutes.