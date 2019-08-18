Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro release date leaks (again!)

If you're hoping to upgrade to the new iPhone, you should probably mark September 10, 2019 on your calendar. It's increasingly looking as if Apple will hold its feverishly-anticipated event on Tuesday September 10.

The date was discovered by iHelpBR in a screenshot buried in the latest iOS 13 beta. The image, which was suspiciously entitled "HoldForRelease", shows a newly set-up iPhone homescreen with the default app layout and wallpaper. The iOS calendar app icon, which displays the current date, claims it's Tuesday 10th.

Last year, iOS beta testers discovered a similar screenshot with the date September 12, 2018 – the exact date that Apple held its hardware announcement and unveiled the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone Xr.

If that's not quite enough to convince you that we'll see the follow-up to these smartphones unveiled on Tuesday September 10, this is actually the second time this date as been floated as the launch date. The first time was after a monumental slip-up from the SoftBank President Ken Miyauchi, who revealed that Apple purportedly plans to start selling its new iPhone model on September 20, 2019.

Given that Apple typically unveils its new iPhone on-stage roughly 10 days before it launches in stores worldwide, that pointed once again to Tuesday September 10 as the most likely date when CEO Tim Cook and co. will kickstart the keynote.

If that's accurate, we'd expect pre-orders for the new iPhone models to give live from 8am BST / midnight PT / 3am EST on the Apple Store online and the app.

(Image credit: iHelpBR / Apple)

As for the iPhone 11 models themselves, Apple is widely-tipped to stick with a very similar industrial design to the iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, albeit with a controversial new square-shaped camera housing with a triple-camera system.

The new triple-camera is tipped to help Apple catch-up with rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Huawei P30 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro, which offer a much greater array of photography modes and options – from increased optical zoom, better low light photography, and finally, ultra-wide shots.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone / YouTube)

Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple wants to use a triple-lens system to power all-new Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, like the ability to mask digital elements to your face using the front-facing system on the iPhone XS, which isn't currently available on the rear-camera. To ensure there is consistency across its flagship product lines, the new camera is also tipped for the next iPad Pro refresh.

Cameras aside, we're also expecting to see a new A13 system-on-a-chip. If history has taught us anything, this will likely send the new iPhone models charging up the charts to become the fastest smartphone you can buy. A new colour option – vaguely described as "rainbow" by sources speaking to YouTube creator EverythingApplePro. The new finish is likely to be similar to the shimmering, colour-changing Aura effect on the Samsung Note 10, and Huawei P30 Pro.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Storage options are believed to be the same as the existing line-up, starting at 64GB for the entry-level model, followed by 256GB and 512GB. One tipster on Reddit, who doesn't quite have the same track record as some of the other more established sources quoted in this article, claims the iPhone XS Max successor will have a 3,969mAh battery – quite a step-up from the 3,174mAh cell it uses right now.

Coupled with the efficiencies of the new chipset, it's possible that battery life is going to be one of the biggest plays for Apple this year, just like it did with the iPhone Xr, which has the longest battery life of any iPhone launched to date.

Faster Face ID facial recognition unlocks, slow-motion video from the front-facing camera, a new replacement for the 3D Touch pressure-sensitive displays fitted to its predecessor, and a fast-charger in the box are all heavily tipped to be coming too.

Meanwhile, the iPhone Xr follow-up is expected to move to a dual-camera system on the back – like the current flagship models. It will also benefit from the faster silicon.

And what about the names? Twitter user CoinX claims Apple will begin to use the "Pro" moniker already prevalent in its MacBook and iPad ranges with the iPhone this year. An unknown quantity at the time, CoinX accurately tweeted the final brand names for both iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max a week before the announcement.

“Pro” for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years.August 10, 2019

If the tipster is right again, Apple will name its new handsets iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Others have suggested the Cupertino-based company will drop the number entirely and use iPhone for the iPhone Xr follow-up, and iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors, respectively.

With the launch seemingly scheduled for Tuesday September 10, we won't have to wait much longer to find out. Stay tuned to T3 for all of the news as it happens.