Amazon's spring sale is here – the 10 best deals T3's team of experts recommends

Amazon is no stranger to a sale: Amazon Prime Day is a major event that many people mark in their calendars already. But the retail giant isn't done there – far from it! For 2024 there's the Amazon Spring Deal Days, which is even longer-running than previous years. It takes place from the moment the clock ticks into Wednesday 20 March, right through to the last second of Monday 25 March.

The Amazon 'spring sale' (as many will call it for simplicity's sake) is almost live in the UK, with deals on almost everything imaginable. There are literally thousands of product deals on the site – but you needn't spend an age searching through them, as the T3 team has done the hard work for you, selecting our top picks on only the best deals.

Our expert team has been in the game for decades, so we know quality when we see it – indeed we review hundreds of products every year, as per our How We Test page, across technology, fitness and home – and below we've picked out a top selection from the Amazon sale that are best of the best. We'll be updating this page with the comings and goings, including new listings and lightning deals – so be sure to check back in.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED series 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-55-omni-qled-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6LDKGH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £749.99 , now £499.99 One of the most popular sign-up-only deals from Amazon's last sale returns in a larger-scale offering: this 55-inch panel is the best in the company's Fire TV series, delivering great picture quality at scale for a cut of the cash. It's smart, with Amazon Fire built-in, and it's not been cheaper in 2024 by quite a margin. A great early deal!

Amazon Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-pop%2Fdp%2FB09WX6QD65%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £44.99 , now £19.99 The baby of the Amazon Echo range of smart speakers is small and capable, making it an ideal entry point for those looking to leverage the most of Alexa's voice assistant functions. It can play music and audiobooks too, adding to its value. And with more than half the list price cut for the sales, it's a total bargain.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-711719577157-5%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VHGY7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £479.99 , now £409 If you've failed to buy a PlayStation 5 to date then the newer, updated design model, the PS5 Slim, has dropped to its equal lowest-ever price in the sales. That's a bargain given the 15% knocked off the price. There are so many stellar exclusives on Sony's console that it's a clear winner.

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FOral-B-Electric-Toothbrush-Pressure-Whitening%2Fdp%2FB097FB6N9T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £99.99 , now £37.04 One of the winter sales favourites returns but for an even lower price as part of Amazon's sales. The ideal way to keep those gnashers extra sparkly for a stunning smile. The super-well-known and high-performing brand, Oral B, has cleaned up with this mega deal. There's a massive 63% discount off the list price.

Bose QC Earbuds 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Personalized-Cancellation-Triple-Black%2Fdp%2FB0B4PSQHD5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £279.95 , now £199 A favourite from the winter sales is back on Amazon. Bose's QC Earbuds 2 are brand new, offer superb active noise-cancelling (ANC), so such a sharp price drop is a major temptation. Bose doesn't often see prices dip either, and with the quality on offer here it's a very worthy purchase for in-ear lovers intending to listen at home, during sports, on the commute, or wherever else it is you are.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BTFSYWWB%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £69.99 , now £44.99 The top-tier Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick gives you access to a mass of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, of course, Amazon Prime Video service. The 'Max' component means it's got the fastest possible processor for even better performance. An ideal upgrade if you've got a TV that's not smart.

Google Pixel 7a: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoogle-Pixel-30W-Charger-Bundle%2Fdp%2FB0BYZFBQR1%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £449 , now £329 A Google specific promotion that's been running for a week now, but has also been picked up by Amazon. Affordable Android phones don't get better than this, with Google's budget phone offering great cameras, great looks and a decent amount of power. It's available in all manner of lovely colour options too, so make sure you pick your best match.

Meta Quest 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0973RP7H3%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £399 , now £229.99 Another favourite from previous sales, the previous-gen Meta headset is much cheaper in light of the <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/meta-quest-3-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Quest 3 launching (we <a href="https://www.t3.com/features/meta-quest-3-vs-quest-2-ive-tried-both-and-heres-how-they-really-compare" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">compare Quest 2 to Quest 3 here), making for a great route into VR. It doesn't need a PC or other setup stations to function, which makes this discounted buy all the more appealing in 2024.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fs%3Fk%3Dring%2Bvideo%2Bdoorbell%26crid%3DLDCIVK2PHO9B%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £99 , now £59.99 Everyone should have a Ring doorbell installed for security and convenience. Now Amazon-owned, the tech has continued to evolve and the price drop. This deal has been around often, but is still a great buy into future-proofing your smarter home.