Amazon is now testing delivery drones in the UK

Online retailing titan Amazon has announced a new partnership with the UK government will will enable it to test news ways and means of delivery small packages via drone across the country.

That permission, which will be overseen by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), enables Amazon to pursue three lines of drone experimentation: beyond line of sight operations in rural and suburban areas, testing sensor performance to make sure the drones can identify and avoid obstacles and flights where one person operates multiple highly-automated drones.

"The UK is a leader in enabling drone innovation – we've been investing in Prime Air research and development here for quite some time,” comments Paul Misener, Amazon's vice president of Global Innovation Policy and Communications. "This announcement strengthens our partnership with the UK and brings Amazon closer to our goal of using drones to safely deliver parcels in 30 minutes to customers in the UK and elsewhere around the world.”

Amazon is hoping to use this time to work out what's needed to make nationwide drone logistics via Amazon Prime Air a reality, ensuring those drones that take to the UK skies are both reliable and safe to use. Amazon has confirmed the CAA will be heavily involved in the process, helping determine regulations that will no doubt change the landscape of commercial drone use in the UK.

“Using small drones for the delivery of parcels will improve customer experience, create new jobs in a rapidly growing industry, and pioneer new sustainable delivery methods to meet future demand,” adds Misener. “The UK is charting a path forward for drone technology that will benefit consumers, industry and society.”

Read more: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Why not check out: This mass-market drone could well be the fastest flyer you can buy