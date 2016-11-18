34th Golden Joystick Awards: All the big winners revealed at lavish ceremony

Today the 34th Golden Joystick Awards took place at The O2 arena, London, where a lavish ceremony took place to honor the best of the video game industry in 2016.

As ever, the cream of the gaming industry were in residence and, with every single vote determined by the public, this Golden Joystick Awards was one of the best ever, producing some amazing results.

Dark Souls 3 wins Ultimate Game Of The Year

The winner of the coveted Ultimate Game Of The Year in association GamesRadar+ went to Dark Souls 3. Released in January 2016, it was met with critical and public acclaim with GamesRadar+ giving it a massive 4.5 out of 5.

Dan Dawkins, Editor-In-Chief of GamesRadar+, speaking on the win said that, “Dark Souls 3 is the very deserving winner of Ultimate Game Of The Year. On the surface, the series is most well-known for its difficulty, but it’s the impeccable combat, ingenious design and subtly-integrated, dense, lore that binds the game to our affections. Dark Souls 3 is unashamed in the demands it makes of the player, yet rigidly fair: weaving a dense, rewarding story, uniquely crafted for the medium.”

For those of you who missed Dark Souls 3, here is it's action-filled launch trailer:

The rest of the big winners

Best Original Game in association with The Sun - Overwatch

Best Storytelling - The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Best Visual Design - The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Best Audio in association with DTS - Fallout 4

Best Indie Game in association with Kotaku UK - Firewatch

Gaming Personality of the Year in association with Guiness World Records - Sean Plott (Day (9))

Best Multiplayer Game in association with PC Gamer Weekender - Overwatch

Competitive Play of the Year in association with PC Gamer Pro - Coldzera's jumping AWP quad kill at MLG Columbus

Best Gaming Moment in association with Absolute Radio - Play of the game in Overwatch

YouTube - Upcoming Personality of the Year - Jesse Cox

Studio of the Year in association with Edge - CD Projekt Red

Innovation of the Year - Pokémon GO

Lifetime Achievement Award - Eiji Aonuma

Best Gaming Platform - Steam

Best Gaming Performance - Doug Cockle

Competitive Game of the Year in association with PC Gamer Pro - Overwatch

Nintendo Game of the Year in association with Gamesmaster - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD

Playstation Game of the Year in association with OPM - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Xbox Game of the Year in association with OXM - Rise of the Tomb Raider

PC Game of the Year in association with PC Gamer - Overwatch

Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year in association with Digital Spy - Pokémon GO

Breakthrough Award - Eric Barone - Stardew Valley

Hall of Fame - Lara Croft

Critics Choice Award - Titanfall 2

Most Wanted Game in association with Green Man Gaming - Mass Effect Andromeda

Ultimate Game of the Year in association with GamesRadar+ - Dark Souls 3



For more information about the Golden Joystick Awards then head on over to GamesRadar+.