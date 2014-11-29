12.2-inch Apple iPad Pro may launch Spring 2015

Apple's long rumoured iPad Pro will launch in the second quarter of 2015, according to reports coming out of Japan.

The news comes from Japanese magazine Mac Fan via MacRumors, which has published what's thought to be schematics of the upcoming tablet.

The designs suggest it will feature a 12.2-inch LCD display as oppose to the 12.9-inch display we heard about in September and for most of this year.

Contrary to popular belief it seems that it may not be called the iPad Pro after all, with the publication referring to it as the iPad Air Plus.

The report says the iPad Air Plus will boast a new A9 processor, which contradicts other tipsters that have indicated the larger-screened tablet will use the same A8X processor as the iPad Air 2.

Other features include dual top and bottom speakers for improved stereo sound. The iPad Air Plus is said to have a similar design to the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3.

Mac Fan also says that an iPad mini 4 is in the works at Cupertino, sporting the same thin design and A8X processor as the iPad Air 2. Apparently when it debuts, both the iPad mini and the iPad mini 3 will be discontinued.

Both the iPad Pro and iPad mini 4 are tipped to launch between April and June 2015.