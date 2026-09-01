Timex’s wonderfully retro gold dad watch with an LCD display and designer credentials just got over £100 off

If your idea of a great watch involves a gold bracelet, a small digital display and enough retro styling to look like something your dad might have worn in the 1980s, I’ve found a very tempting deal.

Shop all Timex deals at Flannels

The Timex x MM6 T80 34mm Watch Set is currently £109 at Flannels, down from its usual £215 price. That’s a saving of £106, or just over 49%, on one of the more unusual versions of Timex’s much-loved digital watch.

The T80 is already one of Timex’s most overtly retro watches, but this particular model was created in collaboration with MM6 Maison Margiela, the contemporary line from influential Paris fashion house Maison Margiela.

The collaboration takes the familiar T80 model and gives it a bold gold-tone makeover, with a polished 34mm stainless steel case and a matching brushed-and-polished stainless steel bracelet.

Under the mineral lens is a mirrored mask marked with numbers from 0 to 23, with the number six circled in reference to MM6’s numerical branding.

Despite the design overhaul, you still get all the functionality of the original model, including a chronograph, daily alarm, timer, month and date display, plus Timex’s excellent INDIGLO backlight for checking the time in the dark.

The MM6 is sold as a gift set and comes with a separate gold-tone stainless steel bracelet, which you can wear with the watch or on its own. Timex says that gives you three different ways to wear the set.

At £215, the fashion collaboration carries a fairly hefty premium over a regular 34mm T80, which Timex currently sells from £105. At £109, however, you’re getting the MM6 version for essentially standard-T80 money.