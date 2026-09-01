Timex’s wonderfully retro gold dad watch with an LCD display and designer credentials just got over £100 off
A designer take on Timex’s classic T80 digital watch has dropped from £215 to just £109
If your idea of a great watch involves a gold bracelet, a small digital display and enough retro styling to look like something your dad might have worn in the 1980s, I’ve found a very tempting deal.
Shop all Timex deals at Flannels
The Timex x MM6 T80 34mm Watch Set is currently £109 at Flannels, down from its usual £215 price. That’s a saving of £106, or just over 49%, on one of the more unusual versions of Timex’s much-loved digital watch.
Save £106 on this wonderfully retro gold-tone Timex T80. The 34mm digital watch features a stainless steel case and bracelet, INDIGLO backlight, alarm, chronograph and date display, and comes with an additional matching bracelet in the box.
The T80 is already one of Timex’s most overtly retro watches, but this particular model was created in collaboration with MM6 Maison Margiela, the contemporary line from influential Paris fashion house Maison Margiela.
The collaboration takes the familiar T80 model and gives it a bold gold-tone makeover, with a polished 34mm stainless steel case and a matching brushed-and-polished stainless steel bracelet.
Under the mineral lens is a mirrored mask marked with numbers from 0 to 23, with the number six circled in reference to MM6’s numerical branding.
Despite the design overhaul, you still get all the functionality of the original model, including a chronograph, daily alarm, timer, month and date display, plus Timex’s excellent INDIGLO backlight for checking the time in the dark.
The MM6 is sold as a gift set and comes with a separate gold-tone stainless steel bracelet, which you can wear with the watch or on its own. Timex says that gives you three different ways to wear the set.
At £215, the fashion collaboration carries a fairly hefty premium over a regular 34mm T80, which Timex currently sells from £105. At £109, however, you’re getting the MM6 version for essentially standard-T80 money.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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