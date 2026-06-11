Seiko upgrades its Prospex Alpinist watch with a GMT complication and stunning green dial

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko has launched the Prospex Alpinist Mechanical GMT in Green. Priced at £1,100 and available to pre-order now, the Seiko Prospex Alpinist Mechanical GMT in Green has a GMT complication and a bold green dial with 3D indices.

Seiko has launched the new Prospex Alpinist Mechanical GMT in Green. Expanding the popular Prospex collection, the watch introduces a GMT complication to the line-up, and reimagines the dial in a stunning green colour.

An offshoot of the Prospex range, the Alpinist was first introduced in 1959 exclusively for the Japanese market. As the name suggests, the Prospex Alpinist was designed for mountaineers and the demanding environments they face.

The original Alpinist watch was most recognisable by its rotating inner compass ring and Arabic numerals, features that the new Prospex Alpinist Mechanical GMT in Green has held onto. But to give the watch a modern spin, the timepiece now comes with a GMT complication so wearers can track multiple time zones at the same time.

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Sitting in a stainless steel 39.5mm case, the Prospex Alpinist Mechanical GMT in Green features central hours and minutes hands, as well as a 24-hour hand and stop seconds hand. The 24-hour hand is tipped in red, and matches the 24-hour display on the bezel to offer the dual-time display function and improve the visibility.

(Image credit: Seiko)

The dial of the Prospex Alpinist Mechanical GMT has a dark green colour which is complimented by the silver case and gold hour markers and Arabic numerals. The indices are three-dimensional and enhanced by LumiBrite so you can see the markers and hands in low light conditions.

Powered by the in-house 6R54 automatic calibre movement, the Prospex Alpinist Mechanical GMT in Green has a 72 hour power reserve and is water resistant to 200 metres. The case has screw-down crowns on the right side, and is finished with a sustainable dark LWG leather strap.

The Seiko Prospex Alpinist Mechanical GMT in Green is available to pre-order for £1,100.