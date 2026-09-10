Orient introduces dual time zones to its Mako GMT watches for the very first time

QUICK SUMMARY Orient has launched new Mako GMT watches, including four regular models and one limited edition version. The new Orient Mako GMT marks the first time the brand has introduced a dual time zone function to its Mako series.

Orient marks a serious first with its latest release. Debuting five versions of its Mako GMT watches , the new models are the first time Orient has introduced a dual time zone function to its Mako collection.

With its new Mako GMT timepieces, Orient has combined its dive watch design with a GMT function , allowing the watch to display two different time zones simultaneously. To do this, the Orient Mako GMT has both a standard hour hand and an additional hour hand that completes a rotation every 24 hours.

The GMT (24-hour) hand on the watch operates alongside the 12-hour hand, and can be adjusted to display a second time zone via the uni-directional rotating bezel. The bezel has a 24-hour scale with 120 notches that you can comfortably adjust when needed.

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Measuring 49.5mm in height and 42.8mm in width, the Orient Mako GMT has a stainless steel case and a two-tone bezel that matches the colour of the dial. It has a screw-down crown on the right side, and the case integrates into the stainless steel bracelet and screw caseback.

Aside from the GMT hands, the Orient Mako GMT has a simple diver-style dial, including bar indices, a minute scale and a date window at three o’clock. Its hour hands have an arrow shape at the tip, while the minute hand has a long diamond shape.

There are five new versions of the Orient Mako GMT watch – four regular and one limited edition. The ‘regular’ models have black, blue, green and orange dials with a metallic, sunburst texture that subtly changes colour in the light. The limited edition Orient Mako GMT has a blue gradient dial.

Powered by the F6P22 in-house automatic movement, the Orient Mako GMT has an accuracy of +25 seconds to -15 seconds per day, and a 40 hour power reserve. Prices on the Orient Mako GMT start at £424.99. The limited edition Orient Mako GMT is limited to just 4,000 pieces.