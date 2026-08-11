Casio’s wonderfully weird new purple G-SHOCK with 10-year battery life and 20 bar water resistance just got a 30% discount

Casio isn’t exactly known for making shy watches, but the G-SHOCK GA-V01 takes the brand’s oversized design language somewhere particularly strange.

Launched in 2025 as a fresh take on G-SHOCK toughness, the GA-V01 combines an integrated resin bezel and strap with huge, bumper-like hour markers, oversized controls and a spherical mineral glass covering the analogue-digital display.

The result looks almost alien, especially in this blue-purple colourway with contrasting turquoise hands and a black digital display. It certainly isn’t going to disappear underneath a shirt cuff.

Save 30% Casio G-SHOCK GA-V01-2AER: was £119 now £83.30 at casio.com Casio’s gloriously unconventional GA-V01 combines oversized sci-fi styling with proper G-SHOCK credentials, including 200m water resistance, shock protection and a 10-year battery. The purple version is currently down from £119 to £83.30, making one of Casio’s strangest recent watches considerably more tempting.

There is some clever engineering behind the theatrics, too. Casio uses what it calls a Shock Release Hand, with the watch hands held magnetically so they can better absorb impacts. The chunky indices also perform double duty as shock-absorbing bumpers.

Despite its fairly enormous 58.2 x 49.1 x 19.6mm dimensions, the resin construction keeps weight down to a comparatively manageable 74g.

As you’d expect from a G-SHOCK, it is shock-resistant and rated for 200 metres of water resistance, while the CR2025 battery is designed to last approximately 10 years.

You also get world time across 31 time zones, a 1/100-second stopwatch, 24-hour countdown timer, five daily alarms, automatic calendar and double LED illumination.

There’s even a hand-shift function that moves the analogue hands temporarily so you can see the digital display underneath.

It’s unmistakably a fashion-forward G-SHOCK, but the underlying specifications are reassuringly traditional. At £83.30, the GA-V01 suddenly looks considerably easier to justify.