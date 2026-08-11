Casio’s wonderfully weird new purple G-SHOCK with 10-year battery life and 20 bar water resistance just got a 30% discount
The GA-V01 looks like it escaped from a sci-fi film
Casio isn’t exactly known for making shy watches, but the G-SHOCK GA-V01 takes the brand’s oversized design language somewhere particularly strange.
Launched in 2025 as a fresh take on G-SHOCK toughness, the GA-V01 combines an integrated resin bezel and strap with huge, bumper-like hour markers, oversized controls and a spherical mineral glass covering the analogue-digital display.
The result looks almost alien, especially in this blue-purple colourway with contrasting turquoise hands and a black digital display. It certainly isn’t going to disappear underneath a shirt cuff.
Casio’s gloriously unconventional GA-V01 combines oversized sci-fi styling with proper G-SHOCK credentials, including 200m water resistance, shock protection and a 10-year battery. The purple version is currently down from £119 to £83.30, making one of Casio’s strangest recent watches considerably more tempting.
There is some clever engineering behind the theatrics, too. Casio uses what it calls a Shock Release Hand, with the watch hands held magnetically so they can better absorb impacts. The chunky indices also perform double duty as shock-absorbing bumpers.
Despite its fairly enormous 58.2 x 49.1 x 19.6mm dimensions, the resin construction keeps weight down to a comparatively manageable 74g.
As you’d expect from a G-SHOCK, it is shock-resistant and rated for 200 metres of water resistance, while the CR2025 battery is designed to last approximately 10 years.
You also get world time across 31 time zones, a 1/100-second stopwatch, 24-hour countdown timer, five daily alarms, automatic calendar and double LED illumination.
There’s even a hand-shift function that moves the analogue hands temporarily so you can see the digital display underneath.
It’s unmistakably a fashion-forward G-SHOCK, but the underlying specifications are reassuringly traditional. At £83.30, the GA-V01 suddenly looks considerably easier to justify.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.