Bremont debuts a trilogy of military-approved watches for the Army, Navy and RAF

QUICK SUMMARY Bremont has launched its His Majesty’s Armed Forces collection, featuring three watches for the Army, Navy and RAF. Limited to 300 pieces each, the Bremont HMAF collection is inspired by land, sea and air operations.

Bolstering its reputation as military and pilot watch experts, Bremont has just launched its His Majesty’s Armed Forces collection, featuring three watches for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. All three Bremont HMAF watches are inspired by the land, sea and air – and as someone with a military background, I was surprised by which one I liked the most.

Bremont has worked with the MOD since 2019, making watches for serving personnel. Through this work and collaboration, Bremont has become well-versed at honouring the British military, and is permitted to use signs, symbols and badges from the three armed services in its watch creations.

Bremont’s HMAF collection is a perfect example of this, as each watch uses the official heraldic insignia from each armed service. Another thing all three watches use is Super-LumiNova on its hour markers and dial elements to enhance the legibility.

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Starting with the British Army, Bremont has developed the HMAF Terra Nova Date , a field watch which displays the official Army crest on its California dial. Measuring 40.5mm, it sits in a stainless steel case with an oversized push-in crown. The dial has a brown shade with a vertical gradient which gives it a rough, vintage feel. The hour numbers are a mixture of Roman and Arabic numerals in cream, and a date window sits at three while the Army crest sits at nine.

(Image credit: Bremont)

The HMAF Terra Nova Date is powered by the BB54 movement which gives the watch 41 hours of power reserve. It’s water resistant to 100 metres and comes with a steel bracelet or tan nubuck strap.

Moving on to the Royal Navy, the HMAF Supermarine is water resistant to 300 metres as a nod to the Navy’s experience in maritime environments. The stainless steel 40mm case features a full ceramic bezel insert which matches in colour with the grey gradient dial and ring. The numerals are more simple here as they’re represented by bars and circles, and a date window sits at three o’clock.

The Royal Navy’s badge sits just above the six o’clock position. The watch is also powered by the BB64 movement with a 56 hour power reserve, and is finished with a grey nubuck strap.