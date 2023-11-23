Black Friday gifts under £100 to get your Christmas shopping done early

When it comes to saving money, the Black Friday deals can seriously reduce how much you spend. That means you can treat yourself to something nice this November. The more astute buyers will save buying throughout the year to make sure that they can get Black Friday prices on regular purchases, from batteries and toothbrush heads, to kitchen appliances and game consoles.

Editor's Pick

Apple AirTag (4 pack): now £95 at Amazon (was £119)

Save 20% – Get four AirTags for a great price, so that you can keep track of all your belongings.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: now £69 at Amazon (was £89.99)

Save 23% – There's a reason we gave the this portable speaker five stars. It produces big sound, has 14 hours of battery and is small enough to fit in a bag.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 , now £34.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4K gives you access to a whole host of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, but of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. It's super fast and features great wireless internet connectivity for seamless use and great visuals.

Ninja Air Fryer, 3.8 L now £79 at Amazon (was £149.99)

Save £70 – As air fryer deals go, this is a big one. Ninja has been a hugely popular brand for buyer this year and this 3.8-litre model is a great entry point. Check prices: Ninja £79.99 | Argos £99.99 | Very £79

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – UK: was £119.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Echo Show 8 deal is available for both the black and white variants of the 2nd generation model. There is a newer version available, but considering how good this edition is, the price is amazing.

Instax mini 12 camera: now £69.99 at Amazon (was £79.99)

Save 13% – Phone pictures are lovely and all that but you can't beat getting a physical photo to put in your wallet or on your fridge. The Instax mini is a great instant camera and is now under £70 for the clay white model.

Watch deals

Casio F-91W: was £14.99 , now £10.99 at Argos

Save 25% on this neat custom colour Casio F-91W at Argos. This model is iconic for all the right reasons, while this specific version adds a splash of cool colour. Plus, it's £11 – I've spent more on a pint!

Braun Quartz Watch: was £150 , now £74 at Amazon

Snag this Braun Quartz Watch at less than half price right now at Amazon. This Bauhaus-inspired design is effortlessly minimal and stylish, complete with a comfortable Milanese bracelet.

Timex Weekender Snoopy: was £60 , now £51 at Watchshop

Save 15% on this cool Timex Weekender at Watchshop. Complete with a Snoopy decal on the dial, this is a neat edition of the classic watch. Plus, with the EXTRA25 code, you can snag it for just £38.25!

Invicta Pro Diver: was £135 , now £63.50 at Amazon

Save over £70 on the Invicta Pro Diver at Amazon. Something of a controversial pick, this watch offers style and substance, with a reliable Seiko movement, and 200m of water resistance. The ultimate budget dive watch.

Swatch Purple Rings: was £78 , now £74 at Watchshop

My top pick from a host of Swatch models on sale at Watchshop, this purple and yellow model is stylish and fun. See into the movement and enjoy the Simpsons-esque design. Use code EXTRA25 to snag it for £55.50, too!

Timex Expedition Scout: was £70 , now £43.40 at Amazon

Save over £25 on the Timex Expedition Scout at Amazon. Top features include an easy-to-read field watch dial with indiglo lume. Complete with a black leather strap, this is a perfect first watch.

Timex x Coca-Cola 1971 Unity: was £95 , now £80 at Watchshop

A nice oddball to round it out – Timex x Coca-Cola! Because who wouldn't want a fizzy drink emblazoned on their timepiece? But you know what? For just £60 with the EXTRA25 code, it's a nifty, fun addition to any collection.

Alcohol deals

Sant'Orsola Prosecco DOC LX (six bottles): now £59.09 at Amazon (was £74)

Save 20% – Get a half case (6 bottles) of Prosecco for under £60. A classy gift or a great deal for a party.

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Patek Phillipe Limited Edition: now £38 at Amazon (was £45.40)

Save 16% – Jack Daniel's fans will love this special Jack Patek Phillipe bottle of the premium Gentleman Jack whiskey.

Gaming deals

PlayStation DualSense controller - Midnight Black: was £59.99 , now £38.99 at Amazon

Amazon has several colours of the DualSense controller available with around 35% off the usual price. This is for the classic Midnight Black version.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch: was 34.90 , now £13.69 on Amazon The best for most people, and not just because it's got official Nintendo affiliation and a cool Mushroom on the design. The price is great, the storage is four times that of the Switch's onboard capacity (double that of OLED) and will serve many players well.

Samsung Evo Plus 512GB microSDXC card: now £29.99 on Amazon No fancy classic Nintendo symbols here, but if you want a much larger card from a reputed maker then the Samsung's card has a whole lot of space. Consider that Witcher 3 is over 31GB and you could save an equivalent title 16 times over on a card like this.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Switch: was £19.99 now £12.99 at Amazon

Mario meets Xcom in this brilliantly zany tactical strategy game. Play as everyone's favourite Italian plumber or the Rabbids as they fight to protect the Mushroom Kingdom. A great co-op experience too.



Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 cross-gen deluxe bundle: was £49 now £19.99 at Amazon

An excellent choice from T3's News Editor who said: "The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series is among the greatest gaming franchises of all time, and this remastered collection of the first two combined is truly unmissable. Not only does the gameplay hold its own amongst more modern titles, the graphical reworking is sublime." Consider yourself told.

Smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Amazon Echo Pop: was £144.98 , now £49.99 at Amazon

Not only is the 2nd generation Ring Video Doorbell available with 50% off, you get a free Amazon Echo Pop with it. That way you can get notifications in another room.

Amazon Echo Pop: now £17.99 at Amazon (was £44.99)

Save 60% – The Echo Pop was previously on a two-for-one which worked out a similar price, but now you can get them individually for less too.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with Sengled Smart Plug – UK: was £134.98, now £64.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping £70 off the combined price when you get the Echo Show 8 and a compact, Wi-Fi connected smart plug together.

Home and kitchen deals

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Machine Complete Starter Kit: was £109.95 , now £89.98 at Amazon

Save £20.01 on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser in the Amazon Black Friday sale. It uses an innovative velvetising process to whip up your hot chocolate for creamy, smooth and aerated textures and flavours. The Velvetiser has a sleek and attractive design, and the handle can easily be used both left handed and right handed. Available in copper, charcoal and white colourways.

Tower T17076 Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: was £139.99 , now £85 at Amazon

Save 34% on the Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Pro Combo in this early Black Friday. This air fryer offers 10 cooking functions, a three-tier cooking system, touch controls and a wide preview window so you can check up on your meals. Now just £99.99.