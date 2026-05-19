Tapo’s latest smart home hub costs less than £20 in this UK launch offer

QUICK SUMMARY The TP-Link Tapo H110 Smart IR & IoT Hub is now available in the UK, combining universal IR remote functionality with Matter-compatible smart home control in one compact device. It supports 18 device types, includes a built-in 93dB siren, and allows users to create automations and schedules through the Tapo app. As part of a launch offer, the H110 is currently discounted to £19.99, down from £31.99.

After it was announced earlier this year that the new TP-Link Tapo H110 Smart IR & IoT Hub was launching in the US, smart home fans in the UK have been eagerly waiting for it to arrive here too. Now, that wait is finally over after the hub was recently spotted on TP-Link’s UK website.

The Tapo H110 works as both a universal IR remote and a smart home hub, allowing users to control everyday appliances alongside their wider smart home setup. It supports 18 different device types and it’s also Matter-compatible, meaning it can work across multiple smart home ecosystems rather than being exclusively tied to Tapo devices.

Even better, TP-Link is currently running a launch offer that drops the H110 down to just £19.99 from its already affordable £31.99 retail price. Take a look:

The H110 also includes a built-in 93dB siren for basic home security alerts, and it can continue working locally even if your internet connection drops, as long as your devices remain connected to the same network. Through the Tapo app, users can create schedules, automations and location-based triggers, allowing appliances and devices to automatically switch on or off when you leave or return home.

The hub comes with a three-metre adhesive, allowing it to be mounted neatly onto a wall or surface, but it can also simply sit on a shelf or desk thanks to its included USB-A to USB-C power cable.