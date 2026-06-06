IKEA launches clever 2-way adaptor that turns one plug socket into two

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched a pair of affordable 2-way adaptor plugs designed to turn a single wall socket into two outlets. Priced at just SEK 19 (around £1.50/$2) in Sweden, they're a simple space-saving alternative to bulky extension leads.

IKEA has launched a pair of clever outlet extenders designed to turn a single power socket into two. It's a simple idea, but one that removes the need for bulky extension leads and trailing cables, helping to keep living spaces looking much neater.

The new additions join IKEA's existing Koppla range and come in two slightly different designs. The Koppla 2-way adaptor plug (white) features two round outlets positioned side by side, whilst the Koppla 2-way adaptor plug (unearthed white) stacks the outlets vertically. Both are made from durable white plastic and are designed to blend discreetly into the wall rather than stand out.

At the moment, the adaptors appear to be exclusive to IKEA stores in Sweden, where they're available for just SEK 19 each – roughly £1.50 or $2. There's no word yet on a wider international rollout, but given IKEA already sells several products under the Koppla name, it wouldn't be surprising to see them arrive in other markets down the line.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

In terms of specifications, the earthed Koppla 2-way adaptor plug supports a maximum load of 3680W at 230V, making it suitable for a wide range of household devices. The unearthed version is designed for two flat European plugs and supports lower-power appliances with a maximum output of 2.5A.

Unlike many of IKEA's recent smart home launches – including its large Matter-compatible range announced last year – these adaptors don't offer smart connectivity. However, the recently launched Grillplats smart plug is a great alternative, allowing users to track power usage and adjust daily routines during use.

(Image credit: IKEA)