21 Echo, Ring and Blink device currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day sale is now live, and as you’d expect from Amazon, there are tons of deals on Echo, Ring and Blink devices to take advantage of. Why? Well, Amazon is the owner and manufacturer of Echo, Ring and Blink so whenever it runs sales events, these are the devices that get the biggest price cuts.

Shop Amazon Devices in the Prime Day sale

So, for this Amazon Prime Day, I’ve created your definitive guide to the latest Echo, Ring and Blink deals. There are 20+ offers available, and I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you to shop at cheap prices on Echo smart speakers , Ring video doorbells and Blink security cameras . We’ve tested most of them too, so you can be sure that they’re high quality.

P.S. I’ve picked deals on singular products for this guide, but for Prime Day, you can also find bundle deals on all devices. For example, you can get up to four Blink cameras at a lower cost, as well as Echo speakers and Ring doorbells at a discounted price, too.

Prime Day Echo deals

Echo Dot: was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Get the Echo Dot for just £29.99 for Prime Day. The latest generation of this popular smart speaker has powerful audio, Alexa voice commands and is available in multiple colours. Read our Echo Dot review for more details. Read more Read less ▼

Echo Dot Kids: was £64.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Get 54% off the Echo Dot Kids smart speaker in the Prime Day sale. This kids-friendly smart speaker comes with parental controls, and a one year subscription of Amazon Kids+. Read more Read less ▼