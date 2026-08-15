Your Simba mattress just got a cooling upgrade to help you sleep through the next heatwave

QUICK SUMMARY Simba has launched its new HeatRelease technology to its Hybrid mattress collection. Exclusively available in the UK, Simba’s HeatRelease tech draws excess heat away from the body to keep you cool at night.

Unless you’ve been living in a cool and shady rock, you’ll know that the UK has been experiencing some intense heatwaves over the past few months. While I’ve been loving the heat, where it starts to get uncomfortable is trying to sleep in 30+ degree temperatures.

But Simba is coming to the rescue with its new HeatRelease technology. Exclusively available in the UK on its Hybrid mattress line-up, Simba’s new cooling mattress technology is designed to help you sleep better in the heat by keeping you up to 4.4°C cooler.

Within Simba’s Hybrid mattresses are a combination of foam and springs. These are still there in the form of Simbatex foam and Aerocoil microsprings which already keep the mattress cool by encouraging airflow. This construction also helps support and relieve pressure on the body, while also responding to its movement.

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What’s changed is graphite-infused HeatRelease strips have been added to the mix to speed up airflow and heat transfer. With this advanced thermal technology, the HeatRelease strips draw heat away from the body to cool you down and maintain a comfortable temperature while you sleep.

(Image credit: Simba)

Simba claims that this action of actively drawing away heat takes place within 20 minutes of you resting on the mattress. The brand also claims that its HeatRelease technology continues to work throughout the night to keep you at an ideal temperature for up to eight hours.

As quoted by Steve Reid, CEO at Simba, “Britain's homes are getting hotter… and people are looking for smarter ways to stay cool while they sleep… Our customers want mattresses that actively respond to the environment around them. HeatRelease combines advanced thermal engineering with our latest sleep technology to draw excess body heat away from the sleeper, helping people stay cooler and sleep more comfortably.”

Simba’s new HeatRelease technology comes as standard in the Simba Hybrid Ultra but it’s an optional extra for the Simba Hybrid Luxe and the Simba Hybrid Pro .

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P.S. For more sleep advice, check out these 7 tips for sleeping in a heatwave .