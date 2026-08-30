IKEA's huge summer sale includes some cheap indoor and outdoor lighting

With summer starting to wind down, IKEA has launched a sizeable sale across its indoor and outdoor lighting, with plenty of designs now available for considerably less than their usual prices.

The discounts stretch across table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and outdoor designs, so there are plenty of options if you're already thinking about making your home feel a little cosier heading into autumn.

I've picked out some of the best deals worth checking out before the sale ends.