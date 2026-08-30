IKEA's huge summer sale includes some cheap indoor and outdoor lighting
The sale covers everything from table lamps to outdoor string lights
With summer starting to wind down, IKEA has launched a sizeable sale across its indoor and outdoor lighting, with plenty of designs now available for considerably less than their usual prices.
The discounts stretch across table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and outdoor designs, so there are plenty of options if you're already thinking about making your home feel a little cosier heading into autumn.
I've picked out some of the best deals worth checking out before the sale ends.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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