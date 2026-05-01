Roborock’s first UK robot lawn mower is finally here – and its app is seriously impressive

QUICK SUMMARY Roborock has debuted the RockMow Z1, its first-ever robot lawn mower to launch in the UK. Priced at £2,999, the Roborock RockMow Z1 has advanced steering and navigation technology, and can climb slopes up to 80% while cutting with its six-blade mechanism.

Roborock has launched its first-ever robot lawn mower for the UK market. Designed for British gardens, the Roborock RockMow Z1 has advanced steering, mapping and navigation technology that sees it climbing slopes, adapting to the ground and riding over obstacles – but it’s the app that will impress you the most.

Best known for its robot vacuum cleaners , Roborock announced its first robot mowers for the UK at IFA 2025. The line-up included the RockMow Z1 which has now officially been launched, and its navigation skills and app are what makes it such an impressive model.

Designed for British gardens, the Roborock RockMow Z1 has four-wheel drive which can easily tackle demanding landscapes, and adapt to different terrain and its contours. The mower has oversized wheels, with the back ones being larger than the front, to give it a robust, durable design that can move around difficult gardens while protecting it.

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For gardens with steep inclines, the Roborock RockMow Z1 can climb slopes up to 80% and ride over obstacles up to 8cm. Its Active Steering system allows the mower to make precise yet smooth turns, and the wheels and weight of the mower help it to avoid leaving marks or damaging your grass.

In terms of navigation, the Roborock RockMow Z1 uses RTK and VSLAM mapping technology to accurately map your garden and understand its different areas and needs. Its AI-powered maps that are available in the app takes into account your lawn boundaries and type of grass without using wires and with a minimal set-up process.

(Image credit: Roborock)

On to the app which – in my opinion – is the best part of the new Roborock RockMow Z1. The app stores your maps and allows you to set and customise mowing modes, and check in on your mower’s progress and completion time via the real-time dashboard.

This might not sound like anything new if you’re experienced with robot mowers, but the cool thing about the app is it lets you choose from pre-set mowing patterns or you can create custom designs. It gives you a choice to be as hands-on or hands-off as possible, and it even automatically pauses during certain hours so you don’t disturb your neighbours or nocturnal animals, like hedgehogs.

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Another handy feature of the Roborock RockMow Z1’s navigation system is its Quad Vision Obstacle Avoidance. The mower detects obstacles and will actively avoid them, including static and moving humans, animals and other objects.

In terms of its actual mowing performance, the Roborock RockMow Z1 has a six-blade cutting mechanism, heavy-duty motor and a fast-charging battery that can cover up to 5,000m² a day. It cuts between 20-70cm in height, offers 3cm edge precision cutting for boundaries and has an anti-clog disc to avoid grass clumps.

The Roborock RockMow Z1 is available to buy for £2,999 at Roborock .