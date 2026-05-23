Mova’s new budget robot mower range is designed specifically for small gardens

QUICK SUMMARY Mova has launched a new range of robot lawn mowers in the UK, focusing on smarter navigation and easier lawn maintenance for smaller gardens. The lineup includes the £519 ViAX 300 for gardens up to 300m², the £699 ViAX 500 for 600m² spaces, and the flagship LiDAX Ultra 800, which covers up to 800m² and costs £799.

Usually known for its range of the best robot vacuum cleaners, Mova has now launched a new lineup of robot lawn mowers in the UK aimed at homeowners with smaller outdoor spaces. Rather than focusing purely on massive coverage areas, the new range puts much more emphasis on smart navigation and simplifying day-to-day lawn maintenance.

There are three models in total – the Mova ViAX 300, Mova ViAX 500 and Mova LiDAX Ultra 800. The ViAX 300 is designed for smaller gardens up to 300m² and starts at a very competitive £519. The ViAX 500 steps things up for gardens up to 600m² and is priced at £699, whilst the flagship LiDAX Ultra 800 covers up to 800m² and costs £799.

All three models are available now via Mova’s online store, alongside retailers including Currys, B&Q and AO.

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Mova ViAX 500 (Image credit: Mova)

The entry-level ViAX 300 uses Mova’s UltraEyes 1.0 navigation system, which supports virtual boundary mapping, obstacle avoidance and structured U-shaped mowing patterns. It can handle slopes up to 40%, navigate narrow 60cm pathways and climb over obstacles up to 4cm high.

Stepping up to the ViAX 500 introduces Mova’s newer UltraEyes 2.0 system, combining 360° LiDAR with dual AI cameras for more accurate navigation in trickier garden layouts. It also adds sharper edge cutting, dual-map support and quieter operation below 57dB.

At the top of the range, the LiDAX Ultra 800 features Mova’s most advanced UltraView 2.0 system, combining 3D LiDAR and AI vision for highly accurate GPS-free navigation both day and night. It can tackle slopes up to 45%, detect over 300 different obstacle types and introduces more premium features like multi-zone management, anti-theft tracking and ultra-precise edge trimming.

Mova LiDAX Ultra 800 (Image credit: Mova)