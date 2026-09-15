3 tried and tested pod coffee machines from Ninja, Nespresso and Philips – and they’re on sale!

If you’re looking for an affordable way to get your coffee fix, then you should add a pod coffee machine to your kitchen. Instead of spending an extortionate amount of money on takeaway drinks, making your own coffee is kinder on your bank balance, and if you have the right machine, you can make barista-level coffee from the comfort of your own home.

Pod coffee machines are great for coffee-making beginners and experts. They offer a quick and easy way to make your morning cuppa, and with so many coffee pods on the market, you can make almost any coffee, from espressos and lungos to lattes and cappuccinos.

T3’s Home team – including myself – have tested their fair share of pod coffee machines, including gadgets from the likes of Ninja, Nespresso and Philips. The machines below have all been tried and tested by us, and what’s better is they’re all on sale right now.