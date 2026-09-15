3 tried and tested pod coffee machines from Ninja, Nespresso and Philips – and they’re on sale!
T3’s favourite pod coffee machines just got huge price cuts
If you’re looking for an affordable way to get your coffee fix, then you should add a pod coffee machine to your kitchen. Instead of spending an extortionate amount of money on takeaway drinks, making your own coffee is kinder on your bank balance, and if you have the right machine, you can make barista-level coffee from the comfort of your own home.
Pod coffee machines are great for coffee-making beginners and experts. They offer a quick and easy way to make your morning cuppa, and with so many coffee pods on the market, you can make almost any coffee, from espressos and lungos to lattes and cappuccinos.
T3’s Home team – including myself – have tested their fair share of pod coffee machines, including gadgets from the likes of Ninja, Nespresso and Philips. The machines below have all been tried and tested by us, and what’s better is they’re all on sale right now.
Save £100 on the Ninja Prestige DualBrew System in Ninja’s latest sale. While it might not look like a pod coffee maker, this 2-in-1 coffee machine can be used to make pod and filter coffee. It can make four capsule coffee styles, three types of filter coffee, and suits 10 different cup sizes. Read our full Ninja Prestige DualBrew System review for more details.
Get 53% off Nespresso Vertuo Next at Currys. We gave it five stars in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review, due to its expansive drink selection, and quick and easy use. It’s compatible with over 30 Nespresso pods, and has a fast heat-up system so it’s ready and raring to go to help save you time in the mornings.
The Philips L’OR Barista Sublime is now better than half price at Amazon. One of the more simple pod coffee machines, the Philips L’OR Barista Sublime has two spouts, so you can make two cups at the same time or double shot espressos. As mentioned in our Philips L’OR Barista Sublime review, it accepts two different pod sizes, including L’OR and Nespresso pods.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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