Move over, Ninja – Cuisinart’s new portable barbecues offer gas and charcoal grilling on-the-go

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has launched its new portable barbecue collection, featuring charcoal and gas options. Featuring the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill and the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas BBQ, both models have a wide cooking area, adjustable heat control and stylish designs.

Move over, Ninja – Cuisinart has launched its three-piece portable barbecue line-up, designed for delicious, authentic grilling on-the-go. Featuring both gas and charcoal models, Cuisinart’s portable barbecues have wide cooking spaces, easy heat controls, and stylish designs – and the prices are pretty good, too.

I’m a big fan of Cuisinart appliances, and recently covered its new 3-in-1 BBQ, Grill and Pizza Oven . Part of the brand’s new portable line-up, the Cuisinart 3-in-1 BBQ, Grill and Pizza Oven has a dual-hinged lid that takes it from a grill to a pizza oven and back again. It also packs away nicely for storage and travel.

The new additions that I’ve recently spotted are the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill and the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas BBQ. Starting with the former, the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill has a 35cm cooking area that can cook up to 12 burgers at once.

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Powered by charcoal, the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill has a round, lightweight design that features a chrome-plated grill grate that offers even heat distribution and rust resistance. Weighing just 1.8kg, it can easily be carried around for camping trips, beach days and festivals, and it won’t take up much room in your garden, either.

The Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill uses dual air vents to give better control over the barbecue’s heat and airflow. It can be used to cook all your barbecue favourites, and it can slow cook, roast and sear. Its enamel-coated firebox and integrated ash catcher keeps everything mess-free, and the lid has three locks to keep its components safe during transport. At just £34.99, it’s an absolute steal.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

If gas is your barbecue preference, the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas BBQ is a great choice. With a large handle for transportation, the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas BBQ looks like a mini suitcase but it has a surprising amount of features under its hood.

The hood in question is a wooden lid which can double as a chopping board or serving tray. It covers the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas BBQ’s Stack ‘n Go design which stacks all parts of the grill in one place, including its 993 cm² cast iron cooking surface.

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Powered by a 2.6kW stainless steel burner, the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas BBQ has a quick twist-start ignition and it delivers consistent heat during the cooking process. Transporting large gas canisters might sound tricky, but the flip-out rack and hose clips on the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas BBQ are designed to hold and stabilise a 450h propane tank.

The Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas BBQ is slightly more expensive than the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill at £199.99. Overall, both barbecues promise powerful and tasty results, and are half the price you’d be expected to pay for other big name brands.