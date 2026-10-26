Pro Breeze just dropped its most compact OmniDry dehumidifier yet – and it only costs 4p an hour to run

In Summary Pro Breeze has added a 10L size to its OmniDry dehumidifier collection

The Pro Breeze OmniDry 10L Dehumidifier extracts up to 10-litres of moisture a day in a compact size

It’s priced at £119.99, and costs as little as 4p an hour to run

Pro Breeze has expanded its OmniDry dehumidifier collection with its smallest, most compact model yet. The new Pro Breeze OmniDry 10L Dehumidifier offers powerful extraction, a dedicated laundry mode and it’s surprisingly cost-effective to run.

Previously, Pro Breeze’s OmniDry range included 12L, 20L and 40L models, but the brand has now gone even smaller. The Pro Breeze OmniDry 10L Dehumidifier offers a more accessible and affordable option to avoid damp and mould in smaller spaces, including bedrooms, home offices and flats.

As the name states, the Pro Breeze OmniDry 10L Dehumidifier extracts up to 10-litres of moisture a day. Despite its small space-saving size, the dehumidifier is packed with built-in sensors and intelligent humidity control to automatically monitor your room’s humidity, and keep it between 40-60% – the ideal level for keeping your home hygienic and you comfortable.

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(Image credit: Pro Breeze)

The Pro Breeze OmniDry 10L Dehumidifier measures 33.8cm in height, 24.3cm in length and 18.2cm in width, and weighs 6.95kg, so it can easily fit in small spaces. It’s a corded model, so it will need an outlet, but the cord length measures 150cm and it has smooth-gliding wheels so you can move it around wherever you need it.

For those who dry their clothes inside, the Pro Breeze OmniDry 10L Dehumidifier has a dedicated laundry mode to speed up this process. It also works to absorb excess moisture from your wet clothes to help minimise dampness and condensation.

Another handy feature of the Pro Breeze OmniDry 10L Dehumidifier is its quiet operation. It operates at 38dB on its quietest mode, so you really shouldn’t notice it while it’s running.

(Image credit: Pro Breeze)

Most dehumidifiers cost between 4p – 9p per hour to run, and the Pro Breeze OmniDry 10L Dehumidifier is on the lower end of this scale. According to Pro Breeze, its newest dehumidifier costs 4p an hour, so it’s not making too big of a dent in your monthly energy bills.

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