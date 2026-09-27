Lidl’s Meaco-rival dehumidifier is back in stores – and it’s only £79.99!

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl is launching its Tronic Dehumidifier in stores, starting from 27th September 2026. Priced at £79.99, the Lidl Tronic Dehumidifier can extract up to 10 litres of moisture in 24 hours, and has an intelligent control panel with plenty of options.

Lidl has just brought back its bestselling Tronic Dehumidifier to the middle aisle of its stores – and it’s exactly what you need to tackle damp and dry your clothes this autumn-winter season.

If you’re worried about your home’s moisture levels this year, autumn is the perfect time to invest in a dehumidifier . Aside from keeping your home dry and less stuffy, a dehumidifier helps protect against damp, mould and other allergens. It’s also a quick and convenient way to dry your clothes indoors to protect fabrics, save energy and freshen air.

The average dehumidifier can cost between £120 - £250, so they’re not cheap appliances by any means. But Lidl’s Tronic Dehumidifier only costs £79.99, making it a great budget-friendly option for your home this autumn season.

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The Lidl Tronic Dehumidifier has a 2.1-litre water tank capacity, which may sound small to some, but in fact, it can extract up to 10 litres of moisture in 24 hours. When the tank is full, the Lidl Tronic Dehumidifier flashes a warning signal, plus there’s a window at the front of the device to check the water level.

(Image credit: Lidl)

I’ve tested a fair few dehumidifiers in my time – especially when I was living in a mouldy dorm room at university – and one of my favourite ways to use them is to dry my laundry. The Lidl Tronic Dehumidifier has a special programme for this which can speed up your clothes drying while keeping your home damp-free and fresh.

The Lidl Tronic Dehumidifier has two programmes to choose from – dry laundry and dehumidify. This can be selected via the control panel at the top, which also has a timer, auto-defrost function and target humidity, which you can preset from 30% to 80%.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Measuring just 42.2cm in height, 27cm in width and 20.5cm in diameter, the Lidl Tronic Dehumidifier takes up minimal space in your room. It also has four castor wheels and a foldable handle, so you can move it from room to room.

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It’s not exactly the best looking dehumidifier you can buy – unlike Meaco’s range which is surprisingly stylish – but the Lidl Tronic Dehumidifier is fairly unoffensive, and most importantly, it gets the job done.