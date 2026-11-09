This air fryer takes on the Ninja Crispi with its glass, non-toxic design – and it adds on a multi-cooker
Magnifique combines an air fryer and multi-cooker in a glass design
It’s wild to think that the Ninja Crispi only came out a year ago, as its glass, portable design has completely taken over the world of air fryers. Since then, more and more glass air fryers have hit the market with brands like Cuisinart, Dreame and Salter making their own versions – but this model by Magnifique might be my favourite one yet.
California-founded appliance company, Magnifique is known for its non-toxic, pure clay kitchen gadgets. But it's the brand’s new air fryer which has caught my attention. While its glass design and pod-like cooking system make it look like another Ninja Crispi dupe, Magnifique’s version of the glass air fryer makes it stand out among the rest – here’s why.
The Magnifique Combo is a 12-in-1 appliance that combines both an air fryer and multi-cooker in one compact gadget. Dubbed as ‘the only appliance that allows you to slow cook and air fryer in the same glass dish’, the Magnifique Combo has eight multi-cooker modes and four air fryer modes.
How the Magnifique Combo works is similar to the Ninja Crispi which attaches the main heating element directly to its glass container. The Magnifique Combo does this too, as its AirCrisper unit attaches to its 4.5-quart glass pot and has the controls at the top, which include time, temperature, and a choice between Air Fryer, MaxCrisp, ReCrisp and Bake.
To use it as a multi-cooker, the Magnifique Combo sits on its multi-cooker base which ‘unlocks’ eight cooking methods, including slow cook, braise, steam, proof, pasta, rice, oatmeal and keep warm. Instead of attaching the AirCrisper unit, the Magnifique Combo has a glasspot lid which fits on top while in multi-cooker mode.
Aside from its pure glass material, the Magnifique Combo is also made from stainless steel, making it high quality and easy to clean. There are also no coatings or chemicals on the air fryer, making it a non-toxic option for your kitchen. It also comes with attachments, including a crisper disk, steam rack and storage lid.
Available in oatmeal or sage colours, the Magnifique Combo 12-in-1 Air Fryer & Multi-Cooker is priced at $249.99. Sadly, it’s not available in the UK so I’ll just have to hope that it ventures to this side of the pond one day.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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