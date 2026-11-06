I gave the Ninja Speedi five stars, and think it’s the best multi-cooker I’ve ever tried – and it’s now on sale ahead of Black Friday
Amazon has dropped limited time deals on Ninja air fryers and multi-cookers
Autumn is the best time to buy a multi-cooker, and this early Black Friday deal on the Ninja Speedi is one you won’t want to miss.
The Ninja Speedi came out in 2022, and it combined a main multi-cooker pot with multiple functions to offer up to 12 different methods of cooking. What made it stand out was its Smart Switch feature, that switches the Ninja Speedi from a rapid cooker, that cooks using steam and rapid heat technology, into an air fryer.
I gave it five stars in my Ninja Speedi review back then, and I still think it’s one of the best multi-cookers I’ve ever tried. While it excels as an air fryer, the Ninja Speedi is best at cooking low and slow, and I always recommend it to those who are looking for an appliance that makes stews, casseroles, rice, vegetables, and everything in between.
Right now, the Ninja Speedi has been marked down from £229.99 to just £159, saving you £70.99 on this premium multi-cooker.
Get 31% off the Ninja Speedi in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Available in grey, the Ninja Speedi has a 5.7-litre cooking pot that can make big batches of food at a time – and in as little as five minutes.
It might look a little intimidating at first, but the Ninja Speedi has 12 pre-sets to choose from, including air fry, steam, steam air fry, steam bake, grill, bake/roast, sear/saute, slow cook, prove, reheat, dehydrate and Speedi Meals.
To switch between modes, you simply flick the lever on the side before using buttons on the screen to select the programme, time and temperature that you want. The Ninja Speedi is extremely easy to use, and it only weighs 7.4kg, so it’s easy to move around and keep out on your countertop.
With this early Ninja Speedi Black Friday deal, you get the Ninja Speedi multi-cooker and its cooking pot, as well as a Cook & Crisp Tray so you can make even more food inside this spacious appliance.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.