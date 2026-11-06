I gave the Ninja Speedi five stars, and think it’s the best multi-cooker I’ve ever tried – and it’s now on sale ahead of Black Friday

Autumn is the best time to buy a multi-cooker, and this early Black Friday deal on the Ninja Speedi is one you won’t want to miss.

Shop the Ninja Speedi deal

The Ninja Speedi came out in 2022, and it combined a main multi-cooker pot with multiple functions to offer up to 12 different methods of cooking. What made it stand out was its Smart Switch feature, that switches the Ninja Speedi from a rapid cooker, that cooks using steam and rapid heat technology, into an air fryer .

I gave it five stars in my Ninja Speedi review back then, and I still think it’s one of the best multi-cookers I’ve ever tried. While it excels as an air fryer, the Ninja Speedi is best at cooking low and slow, and I always recommend it to those who are looking for an appliance that makes stews, casseroles, rice, vegetables, and everything in between.

Right now, the Ninja Speedi has been marked down from £229.99 to just £159, saving you £70.99 on this premium multi-cooker.

It might look a little intimidating at first, but the Ninja Speedi has 12 pre-sets to choose from, including air fry, steam, steam air fry, steam bake, grill, bake/roast, sear/saute, slow cook, prove, reheat, dehydrate and Speedi Meals.

To switch between modes, you simply flick the lever on the side before using buttons on the screen to select the programme, time and temperature that you want. The Ninja Speedi is extremely easy to use, and it only weighs 7.4kg, so it’s easy to move around and keep out on your countertop.

With this early Ninja Speedi Black Friday deal , you get the Ninja Speedi multi-cooker and its cooking pot, as well as a Cook & Crisp Tray so you can make even more food inside this spacious appliance.