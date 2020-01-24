Want to lose weight in 2020? THIS is the ultimate fat burning weapon for the time poor

Looking to lose weight, shape up, tone up and generally go for it in 2020? Even for the most motivated fitness seeker, a lack of time can mean it's hard to reach your goals. If you don’t want to lose the time trial, you need to optimise your home workout. A great way to burn calories fast – and hence burn belly fat – is with a home cycling setup. And Wattbike Atom is the ultimate home cycling setup.

Wattbike Atom: look good from every angle

So, we know how it is. You’ve overdone it ‘a little’ over Christmas and the New Year. And maybe you’ve over-indulged a little during the rest of the year too, always meaning to do something about it soon… shortly… in a bit. But family and work commitments make it tough. You can join a gym, but you do you have the time or inclination to drag yourself there 3 times per week? And do you really want to go running or road cycling when it’s pouring with rain and the kids need to be picked up from school?

Wattbike Atom is a perfect solution for the time-poor and over-fed because it facilitates workouts from beginner-level to gruellingly intense without taking up much room – its footprint is just 100cm (l) × 50cm (w) × 150cm (h)– or requiring much additional kit.

The Wattbike Atom's footprint is as small as the name suggests (Image credit: Wattbike)

A version of the Wattbike Pro/Trainer designed for domestic use, the Atom is actually very similar to its sibling. It has a very slightly lower maximum resistance, but take it from us, unless you’re Chris Froome, the Wattbike Atom is plenty intense enough for you.

We all want to be the best, fittest, healthiest versions of ourselves. The quality of cardio and muscle workout you get from a Wattbike Atom means you can achieve that without needing hours of time, in terms of either travelling or exercising. It’s always there in your home, ready for you to train whenever is convenient for you.

You can sit down on a Wattbike Atom and blast it, and you’ll easily burn 1,000 calories in an hour. However, the Atom is also a sophisticated and versatile training tool that offers perhaps the most essential part of any workout, if it’s to maintain your interest: variety.

Just add a tablet for instant motivation (Image credit: Wattbike)

The Wattbike Hub app, which is absolutely free to use when you buy a Wattbike Atom, is festooned with training plans and preset workouts, from climbs and endurance tests to sprints, and most of them can be done in under an hour, indeed a lot of their HIIT workouts are around half that. Racing against yourself is harder than you might think, but Wattbike offers you a world of competitors and challenges.

That’s thanks to its class-leading connected features, letting you take on all the top training and racing apps, from Zwift to TrainingPeaks. As you’d expect from such a pro-level bit of kit, Wattbike Atom is serious about training data. Metrics are tracked with incredible accuracy - they’ve got it down to just +/- 2%. The killer USPs here include Wattbike’s Pedal Effectiveness Score and Ergo mode.

Pedal Effectiveness Score, as the name suggests, shows you how efficient (or not) your pedalling is, in real time, with scores for both the right and left pedals. The challenging Ergo Mode challenges you to set a desired power output as high as you dare, then whacks up the resistance as your cadence decreases (or vice versa).

If you’re serious about getting fit and healthy in 2020, Wattbike Atom is serious about helping you hit your goals, and it’s surprisingly affordable…

Wattbike Atom: New Year weight loss for the time poor (Image credit: Wattbike)

Wattbike offers the Atom with a 30-day money back guarantee and a 2-year warranty. It’s built like a brick outhouse, but takes up considerably less room.

• Buy Wattbike Atom now for £1,599, or from £76 per month.