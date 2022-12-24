The Body Coach Joe Wicks' 5 top tips for making 2023 your fittest, healthiest year ever

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I love Joe Wicks. Everyone's favourite Body Coach had helped millions around the globe power through the lockdown and helped keep our spirits high when things were the most uncertain. PE with Joe was one of the few things I looked forward to watching every morning in 2020, eagerly waiting for the fitness guru to make a live appearance on Youtube. Hence, it feels so special to share Joe's top five tips for making 2023 your fittest, healthiest year ever.

Joe is as busy as he's ever been, but that doesn't stop him from sharing his wisdom with the readers of T3. Using the below tips, you can get fit and stay fit in 2023 with ease – I know I will certainly use them! For more ways to get fit, check out T3's articles on how to lose weight, 5 easy strategies to get fit if you're lazy, and how to restart a fitness routine (or get started for the first time).

1. Let’s get moving

Exercising and improving your fitness doesn’t have to mean hours in the gym. Adding small but frequent bits of exercise into your day all adds up, whether that’s cycling rather than driving to the shop, going for a lunchtime walk around the block, or doing a quick workout. A HIIT workout can be done easily at home or in the office in as little as 20 mins, making it easier to fit into your daily routine, and it is proven to be a super effective way to boost your fitness and burn fat.

"If you need help getting started, sign up for one of my plans on the Body Coach app (opens in new tab), and you’ll get a guided plan to follow, helping you to keep moving and progressing each week", Joe suggests, "And remember, exercise doesn't just mean burpees and sprints. All movement is good so go for a bike ride around the park, walk through the forest with your dog, do some yoga in the garden or try one of my HIIT workouts in your living room."

2. Prep like a boss

"I’ve always said that prepping like a boss is key to achieving the results you want. If you’re trying to eat more healthily, preparing your meals and snacks in advance can help you avoid reaching for the unhealthy option when cravings kick in", suggests Joe, "You can prep everything from overnight oats for a healthy breakfast to a big chilli ready when you get home from work, and it can help you stay on track and still enjoy tasty food."

(Image credit: Marcus Aurelius / Pexels)

3. Get some sleep

Joe says sleep is one of the most under-appreciated pillars of a healthy and happy life, and it’s something he's really begun to focus on in recent times. When we are tired, everything is more difficult; exercise is harder, and we are more likely to make unhealthy food choices. "Try and prioritise sleep this year, even if it means going to bed 30 minutes earlier", he recommends, "I promise you; it will make everything better."

4. Connect with people

Exercise is always easier when you’re doing it with someone else or connecting with people with the same goals. You can cheer each other on, give each other tips, help hold each other accountable, and celebrate big and small wins. Whether it’s a partner, friend, or community of like-minded people, others can help make goals happen, and you’ll never feel like you’re alone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Exercise to feel good

"Try to shift your mindset this year from being just about body weight, fat loss or body image and focus on your mental health. What truly motivates me to exercise is my mental health", Joe recommends, "I exercise to feel good and to be more energised. When you manage to shift your focus, you'll realise what exercise and healthy food really are about. Then when you live that lifestyle long enough, you will become stronger, leaner, fitter, healthier and happier."