Samsung's 4K and 8K QLED TVs for 2019 are brighter, smarter and sexier than ever

You're going to need a bigger TV. Or at the very least, you might want to rethink the size of your next one. According to Samsung, 2019 is the year of the 75-incher, and to prove the point it’s confirmed that super-large option for all its new 2019 QLED models.

The company finally took the wraps off its latest QLED models at its annual Samsung Forum event, held this year in Porto. We popped along to eyeball the new offerings.

The 2019 Samsung TV line-up from the priciest model downwards

Behold the Q90R. The back of it is so beautiful, you may prefer to watch that instead. Or you may not.

Flagship of the QLED 4K line-up, and likely to be most enthusiasts' object of desire, is the Q90R. It boasts more bells and whistles than a Morris dancing festival.

It’s joined by the Q85R, which is a UK and European exclusive, then the Q80R and Q70R. All of the above use a full array direct LED backlight, which is a guarantee of sorts of better contrast and more precise handling of HDR content. The Q85R differs from the Q80R in that it offers all the joys of Samsung’s One Connect box.

Image quality, at least at the Samsung Forum, looked spectacular. The Q90R flagship is extremely bright, but offers velvety blacks and vibrant colours. Off axis viewing has been improved by crafty Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

The Q85R doesn’t have quite the same number of backlight LED zones (Samsung wouldn’t be drawn on just how many are in play), and it’s not as bright when it comes to HDR peaks, but side-by-side there didn’t appear to be much to separate the two. Prices haven’t been released, so this could be the model to watch for.

After its introduction on Samsung’s 8k models last year, all the new 4k QLEDs now have an AI based image processor, dubbed the Quantum processor. This is able to upscale any source, even those grotty vids you cast directly from your mobile.

The Q60R is the 'designer' option

Providing a jumping on point is the cheaper Q60R. Unlike its stablemates, this uses edge lighting, which enables it to be a lot slimmer. Samsung intends to sell it as the ‘designer’ option.

The Q60R comes in the widest number of screen options. It starts at 43-inches, and swells to 49-, 55-, 65-, 75, and 82-inches. The Q70R is available in 49-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 82-inch screen sizes. The Q80R, Q85R and Q90R are available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes.

QLED 8K: quadruple the pixels; no more than twice the price

Samsung also refreshed its 8K UHD line-up, with its Q950R range, which include a monster 98-inch screen edition. Samsung noted that it would offer HDMI 2.1 capable One Connect boxes with its 2019 8K fleet.

HDR support across all the 4K and 8K sets includes HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, but not Dolby Vision.

Samsung Q80: wanna take you to a T-Bar

Style wise, these new QLEDs are decidedly minimalistic. The key difference between them is stand design. There’s a scoopy central pedestal on the Q90R, a thin T-bar on the step down models, and conventional edge-of-the-screen feet on the cheapies (which probably won't actually be all that cheap).

We’ll be taking a closer look at these new models when samples become available. Will QLED lay the smack down on rival OLED in 2019? Stay tuned to find out.