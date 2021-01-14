Samsung Galaxy S21: every credible leak and rumor rounded up

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series looks set to debut at a live Samsung Unpacked event today, a month before the S series' usual February reveal. As you'd expect, we're in for hardware revamp, while leaks and rumors also point to brand new features that will be a first for the line of smartphones, like S-Pen support on a device outside of the Note range.

Rumors have also suggested, however, that the Samsung S21 won't see the standard of upgrades we've come to expect with a new iteration of Samsung's flagship, as the company is focusing its efforts on its foldable Z series which is said to be the new flagship.

Samsung is even rumored to be working on a rollable device, tentatively dubbed the Galaxy Scroll, that will be yet another addition to its Z series. We'll have to wait and see whether that new handset gets a mention during Samsung Unpacked today, though we think it's unlikely.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks also point to a line-up made of the divisive 'glasstic', seeing Samsung ditch the premium materials for the cost-effective plastic, although it's said to be a lot more hard-wearing than what we've seen the company use before.

The current Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra, meanwhile, boast a number of luxury specs, and tipsters have been recommending that fans stick to the existing devices over the new Samsung Galaxy S21, but if you can't wait to get your hands on the smartphone, keep an eye out as Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders are opening soon! Let's dive in to find out what's in store from Samsung's new phones.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

Samsung likes to keep its phone launch schedule pretty much the same every year, so we were expecting the Samsung Galaxy S21 to be announced in February, 2021 and debut in March.

However, in a surprising turn of events, it seems that Samsung is kicking up production to have the smartphone ready for January, with plans to shave a month and a half off schedule.

That's been further narrowed down to January 14 for the unveiling and pre-orders, and January 29 for the actual Samsung Galaxy S21 on-sale date. Samsung has made it official by sending out invites to its January Samsung Unpacked event. Here's how you can watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch live stream.

According to the latest rumors on the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date, the move is motivated by poor Galaxy S20 sales, so by releasing its next S series device early, Samsung can mitigate the underwhelming performance of 2020's handset.

The second, and most intriguing reason, is that the Korean tech giant is reportedly considering merging its S series with the Samsung Galaxy Note series, and the new launch window could help further draw the line between the old format and schedule, and the new one.

We've also heard that the Samsung S21 will launch with a free gift. Customers will be apparently be able to choose between the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price



(Image credit: Concept Creator)

The all-important question: how much is the Samsung Galaxy S21 actually going to cost? Pricing can make or break a phone irrespective of the sort of performance or camera quality it offers, so Samsung will be keen to get this right.

Samsung usually offers a range of phones in any given series to hit different price points, so as many people as possible can find something that works for their budget – although they are premium tier smartphones so they're never going to be that cheap.

If the Samsung S21 houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G processor (previously thought to be called the 875) – a step up from the Snapdragon 865 utilised in the S20 – then we're looking at a price hike.

The 888 will come in at $250 with its Snapdragon X60 5G modem, but Samsung does have its own Exynos chip to fall back on, although the performance isn't on a par with Qualcomm's offering.

Looking at the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, the standard S20 started from £899 / $999, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from £999 / $1,199, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra starting from £1,199 / $1,399.

A recent tidbit suggested that the Samsung S21 base 5G model will be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. A more significant leak went so far as to list the prices as €849 (roughly $1,040 / £770 / AU$1,365) for the standard S21, €1,049 (roughly $1,285 / £951 / AU$1,686) for the Samsung S21 Plus, and €1399 for the Samsung S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 screen and design

Leaked CAD drawings have potentially spilled the beans on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, giving is dimensions of both devices, screen size, and details of their camera housing – although they haven't enlightened us when it comes to actual specs.

As you can see, any ideas about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series introducing an under-screen camera seem to have been shot down, which is line with rumors that the under display camera tech might not be ready in time to make its debut in the handset, and will roll out in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead.

There are three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S20 range – the 6.2-inch standard S20, the 6.7-inch S20 Plus, and the huge 6.9-inch S20 Ultra. We're assuming it's going to be the same this time around with the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, but the leaked CAD drawings are for the S21 and S21 Ultra only.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is set to feature a 6.2-inch flat display and measures 151.7mm x 71.2mm x 8mm thick (extending to 9mm for the camera bump).

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's screen has been reported to measure 6.8-inches by Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal, is slightly curved, and the overall device measures 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm (10.8mm with the camera bump).

The premium model is said to boast a 120Hz AMOLED LTPO panel, but unlike the Samsung Galaxy S20, which made users choose between WQHD resolution at 60Hz or FHD+ at 120Hz, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly offer WQHD resolution at 120Hz.

While we heard that the Samsung Galaxy S21's bezel is larger than the Samsung Galaxy S20, with Twitter tipsters and insiders advising that "smart Samsung fans" should opt for the Samsung Galaxy S20 over the Samsung S21, Samsung Display has filed a newt trademark for a 'Blade Bezel' which sounds like it'll be switching to a thin, flat design, taking a leaf out of Apple's playbook; the US tech giant reverted back to the flat edges last seen on the iPhone 6 this current smartphone generation.

Samsung has also filed a trademark for a 'Blade Display' that's likely to appear on the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ models, while the Samsung S21 Ultra is said to be sticking with the edge display. The new design is reported to be used to create a "speaker resonance chamber" – a Boombox, basically, like the LG G7 ThinQ.

The most recent renders are allegedly based on the final product, and they look stunning.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

The Samsung Galaxy S21's colors have also leaked, revealing that the base model will ship in Grey, Pink, Violet, and White, the S21+ in Black, and Silver; and the S21 Ultra in Black, Silver, and Violet. Recent renders show off the new colorways and they look sublime. There are also whispers of Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver colorways which look gorgeous in these renders.

There is one aspect fans might no be so happy about, and that's the possibility of glasstic being used for the smartphones. The plastic material was a feature of the base Note 20 model, and wasn't received well by fans who took umbrage with paying $1,000 for a less than premium material.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung Galaxy S21: specs and features

(Image credit: Cozyplanes/ 김케로 YouTube)

If you're hoping that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is going to be a huge leap forward from what we've seen with the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 in the performance department, be prepared to be disappointed: some tipsters are suggesting that there won't be a massive upgrade in terms of specs, and that the Samsung S21 might even stick with the same Snapdragon 865 processor that powers the Samsung Galaxy S20.

On the other hand, Samsung might push its own Exynos 1000 CPU to the fore with the Samsung Galaxy S21, from a processor line that it's previously used in certain regions for Galaxy S phones. This chipset is reportedly a real powerhouse in terms of speed and performance, so there is still hope that the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone is going to arrive on the market with enough oomph to give the iPhone 12 some strong competition.

The most recent leaks point to the Samsung S21 touting the new Snapdragon 888 processor, and while that seems like a ray of hope for fans, a Geekbench 5 score for the device doesn't paint a very impressive picture.

The smartphone posted a single-core score of 1,075 and a multi-core score of 1,302, which is less than the iPhone 12, which posted 1,585 and 4,676 respectively. It's also less than the OnePlus 8 Pro, but before you pass judgement, it's worth bearing in mind that benchmark scores aren't necessarily indicative of real world performance.

In fact, a more recent leaked benchmark posted a single-core score of 1115 and multi-core at 3326, which is an improvement on the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Samsung also announced an improvement to the way it makes RAM with its new 10-nanometer 16GB LPDDR5 RAM chip. It offers a 16% speed improvement on those currently powering Android phones, and is capable of transferring over 50GB of data in one second.

We actually got to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 in action, when a leaked video of the handset playing video games was spotted on social media.

It's also 30% thinner than the existing version, which is handy as smartphone manufacturers try to pack all of the components they need into thinner, more lightweight handsets. The chip is said to be debuting in Samsung's next flagship, which we assume will be the S series, but perhaps it'll be the Fold if that's the new golden child.

However, the latest speculation points to Samsung's shift in focus to its foldables as its new flagship, with one Twitter tipster heralding the end of the S/Note era, bolstering the rumors of a merging of the two handsets.

The battery is also set to get a boost, and while early rumors suggested the base Samsung Galaxy S21 will house a 3,880mAh battery, and the S21 Plus a larger 4,660mAh battery, the most recent leak bumps up the S21 Ultra's to 5,000mAh, and we're also expecting this model to support 45W fast charging.

On the camera front, we're expecting another another 108MP lens on the S21 Ultra and but we hear that Samsung won't be using the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, but upgraded ISOCELL HM3 sensor, which is set to support Samsung's upcoming ISOCELL 2.0 tech. This should offer improved color fidelity and light sensitivity. The 40MP front-facing camera will also carry over the S21.

The leaked CAD drawings show a triple camera array on the Samsung Galaxy S21, and a quad camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, with speculation that the Ultra's setup features "two Telephoto/Periscope lenses" – one sporting up to 10x zoom whilst the other uses 3x zoom – and "wide and ultra-wide lenses".

Samsung Galaxy S21: other rumours and news



(Image credit: LetsDoDigital)

Samsung's digital assistant Bixby continues to live on, though it's hardly causing the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant a huge amount of worry when it comes to market share. We've heard on the rumour grapevine that the Samsung Galaxy S21 might arrive without a Bixby button – the thinking being that Samsung knows the Google Assistant is better, and wants to let that app take the lead in future.

The latest tidbt also points to voice unlocking through the Bixby voice assistant, but that doesn't sound as secure as consumers might like. Samsung O could also be rolling out as a replacement for Samsung Daily.

Otherwise it's likely to be business as usual – the Samsung Galaxy S21 should come with the usual IP68 waterproofing and dustproofing, wireless charging, and all the other goodies you normally get with a flagship phone from Samsung. Data transfer and wired charging will no doubt be handled with a USB-C port, as is standard these days.

It's rumored that Samsung might be following in Apple's footsteps, and ship the Samsung Galaxy S21 series without the earphones and charging block it usually includes in the box. Interestingly, the Samsung S21 launch could sit alongside the release of a new pair of Galaxy Buds as a successor to the Galaxy Buds Live. The Galaxy Buds Beyond are expected to offer improved ANC and ambient mode.

While we thought the device might include the S-Pen, which would bump up the cost even more, it now seems that the Galaxy S21 series won't ship with the stylus, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer S-Pen support.

There is an exception to this state of affairs for those who want both the S-Pen and S21 in one package. It turns out that the two will be bundled together at some retailers, with a special case to accommodate the stylus.

You can take a look at what the case bundles will look like in the image below, that we got a look at this week.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Another upgrade will see a 64mm ultrasonic fingerprint sensor debut with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which is a step up over the S20's 36mm sensor.

What we can be sure about is that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be one of the phones of 2021, ready to take on whatever Apple, Google and the other manufacturers have got planned. We'll know much more later today.